Saturday, December 30, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Keyonte George leads fourth quarter hot streak to lift Jazz past Heat

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) celebrates a 3-point basket during the fourth quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. The Jazz won the game 117-109.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz had to work extra hard in order to go into the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat tied at 88.

Had the Jazz been able to score at their normal clip, had fouls not been a problem, had Lauri Markkanen been able to make a single 3-pointer, maybe things would have been easier.

Instead, the Jazz battled through a ton of foul trouble, Markkanen had gone 0-of-7 from deep through the first three quarters, and as a team the Jazz were shooting just 16.1% from distance. And yet, they were still able to keep the Heat from pulling away.

“Our defense overall had been very good,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy said of how the team played through the first three periods. “Guys’ attention to detail was very good offensively.

“You know, the 3 ball wasn’t going in, but we ended up with 60 points in the paint, so you just continue to find ways to score. I thought we drove the ball well.”

The game continued to stay tight for the first few minutes of the fourth, and thanks to big shots by John Collins and Jordan Clarkson, the Heat weren’t able to pull away.

But with 6:17 left in the game, Kelly Olynyk, who had been working hard to keep his teammates involved all night, found rookie Keyonte George on a quick cut to the basket and the flood gates opened for George.

On the next trip down the floor, Olynyk found him again, this time on the left side of the arc, and George knocked down the 3.

“I think I just started being confident in myself, taking the type of shots that you kind of have to take in the flow of the game,” George said. “Then you see a couple go through and the rim looks humongous.”

George would go on to hit two more 3-pointers in the quarter and score 12 of his 21 points in that final 6:17 of play. What stood out the most?

“Just how poised he was,” Olynyk said. “He never got sped up, he got us into what we needed to get into, made the right reads, and then obviously stepped in and made huge shots over and over again.

“The only time they kind of went on a run, whatever happened, the ball ended up in his hands and he made a huge shot. But yeah, just his poise and his calm and collectiveness.”

Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) blows kisses to the audience after the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. The Jazz won the game 117-109.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts during a good fourth quarter during the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. The Jazz won the game 117-109.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) hypes up the audience during the fourth quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. The Jazz won the game 117-109.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Miami Heat forward Jamal Cain (8) shoots the ball during the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) shoots the ball during the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra during the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz cheerleaders perform during the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Created with an in-camera multiple exposure.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz fans cheer during the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) shoots the ball with Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) on defense during the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) takes a breath before shooting a free throw during the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives the ball with Miami Heat guard R.J. Hampton (4) on defense during the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) shoots the ball during the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz players hype each other up before the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
The national anthem is performed before an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) gets the rebound with Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) also looking for the rebound during the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball during the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Jazz Bear high-fives fans after covering them in silly string during the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots a free throw during the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) shoots the ball during the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) high-fives Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) during the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) celebrates a 3-point basket during the fourth quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. The Jazz won the game 117-109.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) passes the ball past Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) on defense during the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) dunks the ball during a NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) shoots the ball during a NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
George had felt like he was due a big game. After being sidelined for nearly two weeks because of a foot injury, he came back and has been playing off the bench in a role that he’s been trying to navigate.

Then on Saturday he seemed a little off at the beginning of the game.

“Keyonte obviously was in — funk is the wrong word — but he was in a little bit of a funk there early in the game,” Hardy said.

“He couldn’t quite find a rhythm, had a couple uncharacteristic turnovers and he kept his head, continued to play hard and made a bunch of big plays for us down the stretch.”

What’s more, George getting hot in the fourth seemed to be contagious. After not being able to score for most of the night, Markkanen hit a 3-pointer with 1:53 left to give the Jazz a 114-106 lead.

The Jazz would end up winning this one 117-109. It was the defense and the tenacity of players like Olynyk and Collin Sexton that kept them afloat through the first three quarters, but it was the level-headed rookie who took them through the finish line.

