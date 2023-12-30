3 takeaways from No. 12 Utah’s Pac-12 opening loss to No. 8 Colorado

After leading by eight points early in the fourth quarter, No. 12 Utah was outscored 23-4 over the game’s final eight minutes in falling 76-65 to No. 8 Colorado in the Pac-12 women’s basketball opener for both schools on Saturday at CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado.

Top performers: Colorado guard Jaylyn Sherrod scored a career-high 34 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter. She also had six steals, four rebounds and four assists in the win.

Forward Alissa Pili again led the Utes attack, scoring 27 points to go with 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a blocked shot, though she had six turnovers.

Key stretch: In a game that featured several long runs from both teams in the second half, Utah had back-to-back turnovers after pulling within 67-65, and Colorado extended that lead to 71-65 off the miscues, including a Sherrod jumper for the second bucket.

Sherrod then added a layup after a Utah miss to make it a 10-point game with just over a minute to play to all but end it.

Turnovers: The Utes had 20 turnovers in the game (the Buffaloes finished with 16 steals), and Colorado turned those miscues into 23 points. The Buffaloes had 14 turnovers that turned into 12 Utah points.

Shooting: While Utah shot 45.6% for the game, the Utes made just 28.6% of their field-goal attempts in the critical fourth quarter and missed 9 of their final 10 shots from the field.

Colorado, meanwhile, shot 47.6% from the floor and 72.7% (8 of 11) in the fourth quarter.

What’s next?

The Utes (10-3, 0-1 Pac-12) will stay on the road to begin conference play.

Next week, Utah will play at Arizona State on Friday (7 p.m. MST) and at Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 7 (noon, Pac-12 Network).