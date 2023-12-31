Our most thought-provoking illustrations of the year — and the stories that inspired them

A lot of our illustrated work in 2023 celebrated the overlap of American culture, politics, society and thought. Some of our favorite illustrations this year feature topics where society struggles, triumphs, connects and conflicts. The artwork tried to capture the brief instance where we meet and see each other in our journeying.

Using design principles, elements and techniques, our illustration team sought to visually explore connections and the sometimes small moments we share. Almost all of our top illustrations of 2023 feature mashups of two different visual concepts, creating a new way of looking at a challenge.

Some illustrations are new ways to illustrate concepts we’ve long professed or understood: like pants on fire or a new way of looking at the Utah state Capitol architectural elements. Other concepts paired new things with old to create completely new ideas, such as the Statue of Liberty in forward motion wielding a mom-scale handbag. Or two disparate voices shouting ideas from American canonized documents. Or two bald eagles engaged in a free-for-all.

We hope the top illustrations of 2023 and their respective stories help you explore new ways of thinking.

Zoë Petersen, Deseret News

Perspective: Is it fair to judge politicians by their speeches?

Video clips can be cringey, but transcripts can be even worse. Whatever happened to soaring oration?

Michelle Budge, Deseret News

The national debt is exploding. What should lawmakers do?

As baby boomers retire, the predicted rise in deficits is materializing. Utahns weigh in on possible solutions to the rising debt in a new poll.

Eliza Anderson, Deseret News

Perspective: The time has come for a cultural shift

The 80th anniversary of the sinking of the Dorchester reminds us of the paradox that religions and philosophers have taught: we find ourselves in service to others.

Alex Cochran, Deseret News

Legislative wrap: Controversial bills are taking center stage

A summary of Utah’s second week in the legislative session where lawmakers discuss school scholarships, election bills and Halloween.

Zoë Petersen, Deseret News

The life-changing magic of doing less

Instead of setting New Year’s resolutions to do more, buy more, be more, what if we considered doing less?

Michelle Budge, Deseret News

Who are the ‘joyful warriors’ of Moms for Liberty?

The group is at the forefront of the parents’ rights movement and will be represented at the Western Conservative Summit this weekend.

Eliza Anderson, Deseret News

The new cold war

Is it too late to stop Moscow and Beijing’s new world order?

Alex Cochran, Deseret News

A year ago he taught Utahns to be ‘alphas’ in business and life. Dozens of clients now say his companies cost them millions

Jeremiah ‘The Bull’ Evans says attempt to change business model ‘has not been successful.’

Zoë Petersen, Deseret News

Perspective: The divine attention of a mother

Mothers are the angels in the wilderness around us, and our children depend on them — as does the world.

Michelle Budge, Deseret News / Source: Getty Images

Inside Yale’s Jewish society that shaped Vivek Ramaswamy

The Republican presidential candidate has been called ‘anti-Israel.’ He spent every Friday night in law school at Shabbos dinners.

Eliza Anderson, Deseret News

Want a happy marriage? Don’t stop dating

Report by Wheatley Institute and National Marriage Project says dating enhances happiness, sexual satisfaction and relationship stability.

Alex Cochran, Deseret News

Affirmative Action in the balance

Will SCOTUS end racial preference in higher ed?

Zoë Petersen, Deseret News

Religion cases are notably absent from the Supreme Court’s fall schedule. Is that a good thing?

What religion cases could the court hear this year?

Michelle Budge, Deseret News

Perspective: The Religious Freedom Restoration Act is 30 years old. What’s next?

One of the most important laws Congress has enacted, the RFRA protects the rights of all Americans, regardless of faith.

Eliza Anderson, Deseret News

Perspective: OnlyFans’ soft prostitution is ruining lives in real time

Women who have left the platform are speaking out and say the money isn’t worth the degradation.

Alex Cochran, Deseret News

Perspective: Young people rally for freedom of religion all around the world

A Global Youth Summit for Freedom of Religion or Belief gathered 530 people from 77 countries to explore what more could be done.

Zoë Petersen, Deseret News

Perspective: A better way to work through racial tension

The path of mutual accountability can lead us out of our current morass.

Michelle Budge, Deseret News

San Francisco residents look for moderate lawmakers to find solutions to crime, decay

A recent BYU grad living in the city says she was scared after a 10-month-old ingested fentanyl at a playground near her home.

Eliza Anderson, Deseret News

Opinion: The end of AIDS

In 2022, someone died from AIDS every minute. Now ending AIDS is achievable — with funding and political motivation.

Alex Cochran, Deseret News

My war with Bambi

Deer are not forest royalty, meant to be respected and protected. Deer are invaders and thieves.

Zoë Petersen, Deseret News

Perspective: Contempt culture is metastasizing in America. Blessed are the peacemakers

Interested in doing more peacemaking around you? A good place to start is just listening more.

MIchelle Budge, Deseret News

The inside story of the ‘Facebook Files’ from whistleblower Frances Haugen

The data engineer who leaked thousands of documents is telling her story in a new book.

Eliza Anderson, Deseret News

To fight the winter blues ... buy a fish?

Breathe in. You are capable of providing for a self-sufficient breed of fish. Breathe out.

Zoë Petersen, Deseret News

Perspective: The case for patriotism

A stronger sense of what we have in common might improve the way we approach everything from debt ceiling debates to climate change.

Michelle Budge, Deseret News

America is experiencing a ‘great dechurching.’ What’s happening to all the church buildings?

Closing a church isn’t just about shutting its doors, as many communities and pastors are finding out.

Eliza Anderson, Deseret News

Poll: Gen Z has little trust in the news, Congress and the presidency

More so than older generations, Gen Z doesn’t trust institutions. Some experts think that could have big implications.

Alex Cochran, Deseret News

Adults with ADHD may face higher risk of dementia, study finds

But whether there’s a causal relationship or the link is related to consequences of ADHD is the subject of speculation.

Eliza Anderson, Deseret News

Why some are calling for a national divorce

While some Americans are calling for a national divorce, others are calling for ‘marriage counseling.’

