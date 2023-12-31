Our most thought-provoking illustrations of the year — and the stories that inspired them
These illustrations helped illuminate and envision important Deseret News stories in 2023
A lot of our illustrated work in 2023 celebrated the overlap of American culture, politics, society and thought. Some of our favorite illustrations this year feature topics where society struggles, triumphs, connects and conflicts. The artwork tried to capture the brief instance where we meet and see each other in our journeying.
Using design principles, elements and techniques, our illustration team sought to visually explore connections and the sometimes small moments we share. Almost all of our top illustrations of 2023 feature mashups of two different visual concepts, creating a new way of looking at a challenge.
Some illustrations are new ways to illustrate concepts we’ve long professed or understood: like pants on fire or a new way of looking at the Utah state Capitol architectural elements. Other concepts paired new things with old to create completely new ideas, such as the Statue of Liberty in forward motion wielding a mom-scale handbag. Or two disparate voices shouting ideas from American canonized documents. Or two bald eagles engaged in a free-for-all.
We hope the top illustrations of 2023 and their respective stories help you explore new ways of thinking.
Perspective: Is it fair to judge politicians by their speeches?
Video clips can be cringey, but transcripts can be even worse. Whatever happened to soaring oration?
The national debt is exploding. What should lawmakers do?
As baby boomers retire, the predicted rise in deficits is materializing. Utahns weigh in on possible solutions to the rising debt in a new poll.
Perspective: The time has come for a cultural shift
The 80th anniversary of the sinking of the Dorchester reminds us of the paradox that religions and philosophers have taught: we find ourselves in service to others.
Legislative wrap: Controversial bills are taking center stage
A summary of Utah’s second week in the legislative session where lawmakers discuss school scholarships, election bills and Halloween.
The life-changing magic of doing less
Instead of setting New Year’s resolutions to do more, buy more, be more, what if we considered doing less?
Who are the ‘joyful warriors’ of Moms for Liberty?
The group is at the forefront of the parents’ rights movement and will be represented at the Western Conservative Summit this weekend.
The new cold war
Is it too late to stop Moscow and Beijing’s new world order?
A year ago he taught Utahns to be ‘alphas’ in business and life. Dozens of clients now say his companies cost them millions
Jeremiah ‘The Bull’ Evans says attempt to change business model ‘has not been successful.’
Perspective: The divine attention of a mother
Mothers are the angels in the wilderness around us, and our children depend on them — as does the world.
Inside Yale’s Jewish society that shaped Vivek Ramaswamy
The Republican presidential candidate has been called ‘anti-Israel.’ He spent every Friday night in law school at Shabbos dinners.
Want a happy marriage? Don’t stop dating
Report by Wheatley Institute and National Marriage Project says dating enhances happiness, sexual satisfaction and relationship stability.
Affirmative Action in the balance
Will SCOTUS end racial preference in higher ed?
Religion cases are notably absent from the Supreme Court’s fall schedule. Is that a good thing?
What religion cases could the court hear this year?
Perspective: The Religious Freedom Restoration Act is 30 years old. What’s next?
One of the most important laws Congress has enacted, the RFRA protects the rights of all Americans, regardless of faith.
Perspective: OnlyFans’ soft prostitution is ruining lives in real time
Women who have left the platform are speaking out and say the money isn’t worth the degradation.
Perspective: Young people rally for freedom of religion all around the world
A Global Youth Summit for Freedom of Religion or Belief gathered 530 people from 77 countries to explore what more could be done.
Perspective: A better way to work through racial tension
The path of mutual accountability can lead us out of our current morass.
San Francisco residents look for moderate lawmakers to find solutions to crime, decay
A recent BYU grad living in the city says she was scared after a 10-month-old ingested fentanyl at a playground near her home.
Opinion: The end of AIDS
In 2022, someone died from AIDS every minute. Now ending AIDS is achievable — with funding and political motivation.
My war with Bambi
Deer are not forest royalty, meant to be respected and protected. Deer are invaders and thieves.
Perspective: Contempt culture is metastasizing in America. Blessed are the peacemakers
Interested in doing more peacemaking around you? A good place to start is just listening more.
The inside story of the ‘Facebook Files’ from whistleblower Frances Haugen
The data engineer who leaked thousands of documents is telling her story in a new book.
To fight the winter blues ... buy a fish?
Breathe in. You are capable of providing for a self-sufficient breed of fish. Breathe out.
Perspective: The case for patriotism
A stronger sense of what we have in common might improve the way we approach everything from debt ceiling debates to climate change.
America is experiencing a ‘great dechurching.’ What’s happening to all the church buildings?
Closing a church isn’t just about shutting its doors, as many communities and pastors are finding out.
Poll: Gen Z has little trust in the news, Congress and the presidency
More so than older generations, Gen Z doesn’t trust institutions. Some experts think that could have big implications.
Adults with ADHD may face higher risk of dementia, study finds
But whether there’s a causal relationship or the link is related to consequences of ADHD is the subject of speculation.
Why some are calling for a national divorce
While some Americans are calling for a national divorce, others are calling for ‘marriage counseling.’