3 takeaways from Utah’s scrappy comeback win over Washington

Utah battled back from an 11-point halftime deficit to rally and followed its veteran leadership to a 95-90 victory over Washington at the Huntsman Center on Sunday.

Top performers: Branden Carlson willed Utah back into this one then took over down the stretch, as he scored a career-high 34 points — he scored 27 of those points after halftime — while adding seven rebounds and seven assists.

Keion Brooks Jr. had 25 points and seven for Washington.

Key stretch I: Utah, which trailed by as many as 12 points several times early in the second half, went on a 21-8 run over six-minute stretch to finally go back out in front. From there, it was a dogfight the rest of the way before the Utes managed to pull away a bit.

Key stretch II: Washington, after falling behind 20-9 nine minutes into the game, outscored Utah 37-15 over the first half’s final 10:40 of the first half to go into intermission leading by 11.

Second-half shooting: Utah shot 68.8% from the field in the second half to rally, while holding the Huskies to 45.9%.

The Utes ended up shooting 52.9% for the game, compared to 39.7% for the Huskies.

Foul disparity: In the first half, Utah was called for 13 personal fouls, compared to just six for Washington, and that played a major part in how the Huskies were able to take control of the game. Cole Bajema and Lawson Lovering both had three first-half fouls.

It evened out more in the second half when the Utes re-established their assertiveness, as both teams finished with 19 personal fouls.

What’s next?

The Utes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will hit the road for the first time in a month with a two-game swing through Arizona.

Utah will play at Arizona State on Thursday (9 p.m. MST, ESPN2) before facing No. 4 Arizona on Saturday (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network).

