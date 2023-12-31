Facebook Twitter
Sunday, December 31, 2023 
3 takeaways from Utah’s scrappy comeback win over Washington

The Utes rallied behind Branden Carlson after trailing by as many as 12 to earn a scrappy win over the Huskies

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Utah Utes guard Cole Bajema (2) tests Washington Huskies forward Moses Wood (13) and Washington Huskies guard Sahvir Wheeler (5) as Utah and Washington play at the Huntsman Center at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah battled back from an 11-point halftime deficit to rally and followed its veteran leadership to a 95-90 victory over Washington at the Huntsman Center on Sunday.

Top performers: Branden Carlson willed Utah back into this one then took over down the stretch, as he scored a career-high 34 points — he scored 27 of those points after halftime — while adding seven rebounds and seven assists.

Keion Brooks Jr. had 25 points and seven for Washington.

Key stretch I: Utah, which trailed by as many as 12 points several times early in the second half, went on a 21-8 run over six-minute stretch to finally go back out in front. From there, it was a dogfight the rest of the way before the Utes managed to pull away a bit.

Key stretch II: Washington, after falling behind 20-9 nine minutes into the game, outscored Utah 37-15 over the first half’s final 10:40 of the first half to go into intermission leading by 11.

Second-half shooting: Utah shot 68.8% from the field in the second half to rally, while holding the Huskies to 45.9%.

The Utes ended up shooting 52.9% for the game, compared to 39.7% for the Huskies.

Foul disparity: In the first half, Utah was called for 13 personal fouls, compared to just six for Washington, and that played a major part in how the Huskies were able to take control of the game. Cole Bajema and Lawson Lovering both had three first-half fouls.

It evened out more in the second half when the Utes re-established their assertiveness, as both teams finished with 19 personal fouls.

What’s next?

The Utes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will hit the road for the first time in a month with a two-game swing through Arizona.

Utah will play at Arizona State on Thursday (9 p.m. MST, ESPN2) before facing No. 4 Arizona on Saturday (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network).

