The Jordan Love-Jaren Hall matchup lacked flair with one brilliant, the other benched

A rare matchup of quarterbacks from Utah colleges starting against each other in the NFL ended up being extremely one-sided Sunday night.

Jordan Love, the former Utah State star, was brilliant in leading the Green Bay Packers past the Minnesota Vikings 33-10 in a Week 17 matchup that meant a lot to the playoff hopes for both teams.

Former BYU star Jaren Hall, meanwhile, found himself benched by the Vikings after one half at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

It was the first time in 37 years that a former BYU quarterback started against a former Utah State quarterback in an NFL game, and the fifth time overall.

Love, in his first year as the Packers’ starter after three seasons backing up All-Pro Aaron Rodgers, completed 24 of 33 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns.

He also ran for a 2-yard score that gave the Packers a 17-3 advantage late in the second quarter.

Green Bay punted only twice, while Love threw touchdown passes of 33 and 25 yards to rookie Jayden Reed in the first half, then a 9-yarder to Bo Melton late in the third quarter.

Hall, the rookie making his second career start, couldn’t spark the Minnesota offense like Vikings coaches had hoped — a common theme for a team trying desperately to find a suitable solution since Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles in late October.

He completed 5 of 10 passes for 67 yards and was intercepted once — that first-quarter turnover turned into a 33-yard Green Bay touchdown drive.

Hall also lost a fumble on a sack in the final minute of the first half, leading to a quick Packers touchdown, a 23-3 Green Bay halftime lead and Hall’s benching.

At halftime, Minnesota turned back to Nick Mullens, who had been benched after starting the past two games.

The veteran Mullens went 13 of 22 for 113 yards and a late touchdown pass.

With the win, Green Bay increased its odds of earning a playoff spot heading into the final week of the regular season — the Packers currently hold onto the No. 7 seed in the NFC.

While it didn’t eliminate the Vikings from playoff contention, the loss leaves Minnesota with just a 3% probability of making the postseason, according to the NFL.