Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 4, 2023 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes will enter the transfer portal

Barnes filled in for an injured Cam Rising during two Rose Bowls and then served as the Utes’ starter for most of this season

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallas and  Joe Coles Joe Coles
SHARE Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes will enter the transfer portal
Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising speaks to Bryson Barnes after Barnes threw an interception on Oct. 21, 2023.

Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising speaks to Bryson Barnes after Barnes threw an interception in the second half of the game against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes, who started nine games for the Utes this season, will enter the transfer portal.

Barnes, who famously grew up on a pig farm in Milford, Utah, announced the news on X, the site formerly called Twitter, soon after reports began emerging about it from multiple transfer portal trackers.

“I would like to thank the coaches and staff at the University of Utah for providing me an opportunity to play and grow as a player, and as a man,” Barnes wrote. “I’m thankful for the memories and lessons I have learned here.”

Barnes noted that he does plan to be with Utah for the team’s upcoming bowl game in Las Vegas.

“Will have one last ride with my brothers in the bowl game. I will be entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left,” he said.

Barnes has been with Utah for the past three seasons, serving as Cam Rising’s backup for the first two and then earning the starting spot this year in Rising’s extended absence.

Related

He entered the 2023 season without a scholarship and worked at Lowe’s, as the Deseret News previously reported, but was given a scholarship after the first game of the season against Florida.

Barnes completed 134 of 229 passes during the regular season for 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added 267 yards on the ground on 74 carries and had three rushing touchdowns.

If he had stayed with the Utes in 2024, Barnes would have been relegated to a backup role, as Rising will return to the program. Quarterback Nate Johnson, who also started games for the Utes this season, already announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Next Up In University of Utah
Gianna Kneepkens out for the season with broken foot, plans to use medical redshirt
Utah is losing another quarterback
Who’s staying, who’s leaving, who’s incoming for Utah football? Tracking 2024 decisions
Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele declares for the NFL draft
Utah will face Northwestern in Las Vegas Bowl
What Utah coach Lynne Roberts said about Gianna Kneepkens’ injury