Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes will enter the transfer portal

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes, who started nine games for the Utes this season, will enter the transfer portal.

Barnes, who famously grew up on a pig farm in Milford, Utah, announced the news on X, the site formerly called Twitter, soon after reports began emerging about it from multiple transfer portal trackers.

“I would like to thank the coaches and staff at the University of Utah for providing me an opportunity to play and grow as a player, and as a man,” Barnes wrote. “I’m thankful for the memories and lessons I have learned here.”

Barnes noted that he does plan to be with Utah for the team’s upcoming bowl game in Las Vegas.

“Will have one last ride with my brothers in the bowl game. I will be entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left,” he said.

Barnes has been with Utah for the past three seasons, serving as Cam Rising’s backup for the first two and then earning the starting spot this year in Rising’s extended absence.

He entered the 2023 season without a scholarship and worked at Lowe’s, as the Deseret News previously reported, but was given a scholarship after the first game of the season against Florida.

Barnes completed 134 of 229 passes during the regular season for 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added 267 yards on the ground on 74 carries and had three rushing touchdowns.

If he had stayed with the Utes in 2024, Barnes would have been relegated to a backup role, as Rising will return to the program. Quarterback Nate Johnson, who also started games for the Utes this season, already announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

