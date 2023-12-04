Report: Trump allies floated Sen. Mike Lee as possible AG

Sen. Mike Lee was listed as a possible U.S. attorney general in a second Trump administration by allies of the former president, according to a new report.

The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins said allies of Donald Trump had “floated” the Utah Republican senator as a possible AG, alongside other possibilities like Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas or Josh Hawley of Missouri.

Lee’s office did not provide comment on the report.

Coppins said Trump is hoping to staff his second administration, should he win, with cabinet members who were aligned with his agenda, particularly as he fights multiple criminal cases that led to 91 felony counts, including over his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump has said that under President Joe Biden, the Department of Justice has been politicized and used as a political weapon against him and his allies.

He told Univision journalist Enrique Acevedo that he would be willing to do the same “in reverse.”

Paul Dans, who runs the 2025 Project for Heritage Foundation, which is trying to ready a list of conservatives to staff a Trump or other Republican administration, told Coppins, “The notion of the so-called independence of the Department of Justice needs to be consigned to the ash heap of history.”