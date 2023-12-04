Adam Sandler hung out with Jazz owner Ryan Smith during a recent trip to Utah

Adam Sandler made time for some hoops with Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and his family during his recent visit to Salt Lake City.

The actor and comedian performed at the Delta Center on Sunday night as part of his ongoing comedy tour.

Monday morning, Smith shared a video of his sons playing basketball with Sandler on X, the site formerly called Twitter.

“Boys, I can’t believe we started this friendship. This is forever!” Sandler can be heard saying in the video.

The kids getting trained by a basketball great … Ball is life. Welcome to Utah @AdamSandler pic.twitter.com/nxJoNCAij9 — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) December 4, 2023

Sandler, who recently portrayed a basketball scout in the movie “Hustle,” is a big basketball fan in real life. He regularly joins random pickup games and sits in the front row for NBA games.

“Basketball started for me (when) I was a young man,” Sandler told Tudum, Netflix’s pop culture news site, last year. “My father painted a little board brown, put it up on the telephone pole, put a rim on it. It was very small, so you didn’t have much backboard to work with. But we used to play hoops out there in the street, and when a car came by we’d have to stop. But I got addicted to it then.”

Sandler went on to play with his Jewish community center’s team in a church league, the article said.

Sandler, now 57, is currently promoting the new Netflix animated film “Leo” (he voiced the titular character) and wrapping up “The I Missed You Tour,” his latest comedy tour.

Sandler will perform in Loveland, Colorado, on Monday night.