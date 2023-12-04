The unique reason why LeBron James may miss an upcoming Lakers game

LeBron James is prepared to miss an upcoming Los Angeles Lakers game if there’s one scheduled for the night his son Bronny James makes his USC debut, the NBA superstar said Thursday.

While the date of his son’s first game has yet to be announced, LeBron James said he will be at that game to cheer on Bronny and the Trojans, regardless of what the rest of the Lakers are up to, according to USA Today.

“Whenever he’s cleared and ready to have his first game, I already told my teammates that if they play on the same day we’re playing, I’m going to have to catch them the next game,” he said. “Family over everything. … But definitely got to see Bronny’s first game whenever he’s cleared and ready to go.”

The Trojans only have one home game in December, and two of the team’s away games this month — against Oregon and Oregon State — conflict with Lakers games against the Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

When will Bronny James play for USC?

Bronny James has been medically cleared to return to the basketball court after suffering a cardiac arrest in July and will practice this week and ‘return to games soon after,’” a family spokesperson told The Athletic Thursday.

The medical clearance comes nearly a month after LeBron James said his son was nearing a return to basketball and that “things are going in the right direction” in terms of Bronny James’ health, as the Deseret News previously reported.

He was shooting 3-pointers and dunking during the team’s warmups before their loss to Gonzaga Saturday.

Bronny James is back on the floor with USC; dunking and shooting pregame. He’s on track to make his debut soon after being medically cleared to play. pic.twitter.com/xLmS4QIr65 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 3, 2023

“Big-time excitement from our family for Bronny. And for USC, as well. It’s something that he’s been working towards for the last 12 weeks,” LeBron James said Thursday, according to USA Today. “And for him to get the clearance to do what he loves to do and go back to being with his teammates and put on a uniform and things of that nature, it’s pretty gratifying for sure.”

What happened to Bronny James?

While participating in a USC basketball practice in July, Bronny James went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital, the Deseret News reported.

He was released from the hospital less than 48 hours later.

He was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and underwent surgery last summer, according to Yahoo! Sports.