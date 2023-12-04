Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 4, 2023 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Utah is losing another quarterback

The University of Utah is losing at least three quarterbacks to the transfer portal

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
SHARE Utah is losing another quarterback
Utah players stretch as they prepare to play USC at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah players stretch as they prepare to play USC at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah quarterback shakeup continues.

Backup QB Mack Howard announced Monday that he will be entering the transfer portal.

“Thank you Utah for an unforgettable experience. My memories here will forever be cherished. That being said, I am entering my name in the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility left,” Howard said on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier on Monday, quarterback Bryson Barnes shared that he, too, has entered the transfer portal, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Quarterback Nate Johnson, who served as a backup to Barnes for much of this season, announced his own plan to transfer last month ahead of the Utah-Colorado game.

Related

Howard was a freshman this year and did not get any playing time. He committed to the program in March 2022 as a three-star recruit.

Howard grew up in Columbus, Mississippi, and finished his high school career as the starting quarterback at Oxford High in Oxford, Mississippi. As a senior, he passed for 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns, according to his Utah football player profile.

As it stands at midday Monday, barring any transfers in or out, Utah’s quarterbacks room next season would be composed of Cam Rising, Brandon Rose, Isaac Wilson, Luke Bottari and Steve Smedley, according to Joe Coles, who covers Utah football for the Deseret News.

Next Up In University of Utah
Gianna Kneepkens out for the season with broken foot, plans to use medical redshirt
Who’s staying, who’s leaving, who’s incoming for Utah football? Tracking 2024 decisions
Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes will enter transfer portal
Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele declares for the NFL draft
Utah will face Northwestern in Las Vegas Bowl
What Utah coach Lynne Roberts said about Gianna Kneepkens’ injury