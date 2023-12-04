Utah is losing another quarterback

The Utah quarterback shakeup continues.

Backup QB Mack Howard announced Monday that he will be entering the transfer portal.

“Thank you Utah for an unforgettable experience. My memories here will forever be cherished. That being said, I am entering my name in the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility left,” Howard said on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier on Monday, quarterback Bryson Barnes shared that he, too, has entered the transfer portal, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Quarterback Nate Johnson, who served as a backup to Barnes for much of this season, announced his own plan to transfer last month ahead of the Utah-Colorado game.

Howard was a freshman this year and did not get any playing time. He committed to the program in March 2022 as a three-star recruit.

Howard grew up in Columbus, Mississippi, and finished his high school career as the starting quarterback at Oxford High in Oxford, Mississippi. As a senior, he passed for 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns, according to his Utah football player profile.

As it stands at midday Monday, barring any transfers in or out, Utah’s quarterbacks room next season would be composed of Cam Rising, Brandon Rose, Isaac Wilson, Luke Bottari and Steve Smedley, according to Joe Coles, who covers Utah football for the Deseret News.

