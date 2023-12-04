Gianna Kneepkens out for the season with broken foot, plans to use medical redshirt

Utah women’s basketball junior guard Gianna Kneepkens will miss the remainder of the season after breaking several bones in her right foot, coach Lynne Roberts told media members Monday.

The injury occurred late in the Utes’ 87-68 win over BYU on Saturday — Kneepkens fell to the floor with a noncontact injury with under two minutes to play and didn’t put any pressure on her foot as she was helped off the court.

Roberts said Kneepkens will have surgery soon and that she plans on taking a medical redshirt year, which will leave the star shooting guard with two seasons of eligibility. “That’s the silver lining,” the coach said.

“Gianna’s struggling. If there’s a kid that lives, breathes and sleeps basketball, it’s her. This is part of life. Life can stink sometimes,” Roberts said. “This is going to be a process for her that she’s going to have to push through. She’s got a group of teammates that love her and coaches that love her. She’ll be alright, it’s still a little raw.

“The fact that the season’s over for her, she’s still working through that.”

Kneepkens has been an instrumental part of Roberts’ program since arriving on campus ahead of the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot Duluth, Minnesota, native was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year two seasons ago, then earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors last year.

This year, Kneepkens averaged 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game through eight games for the Utes, the nation’s top-scoring team, while hitting a team-high 27 3-pointers.

Kneepkens was wearing a soft cast on her right leg while she sat on the sidelines during practice Monday, with crutches sitting by her side on the court.

Roberts said she is hopeful Utah will get point guard Isabel Palmer back this weekend — she missed the team’s past five games with her own injury.

No. 11 Utah will play at unbeaten Saint Joseph’s on Thursday before facing No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday in a neutral-site matchup in Uncasville, Connecticut.

“We’ve got enough talent in the room to still achieve our goals,” Roberts said. “Adversity hits — you either adapt and change, or you run away from it. And we’re not running away from anything.”