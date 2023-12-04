Who’s staying, who’s leaving, who’s incoming for BYU football? Tracking 2024 decisions

It’s going to be a hectic December for BYU football and for every other college football program in the country.

As of Dec. 4, the transfer portal is open, meaning players will be announcing their plans to look for better opportunities at other schools throughout the month.

December is also a popular time for established college players to announce their intention to declare for the NFL draft and for high schoolers to make formal commitments to their future schools.

Here’s a look at the player announcements shaking up the BYU football roster:

Returning to BYU

Taylor Batty, DE, junior

2023 stats: 12 starts; 57 tackles, including 9 tackles for loss; 5.5 sacks.

Transferring from BYU

Dom Henry, WR, freshman

2023 stats: No stats.

Austin Riggs, long snapper, junior

2023 stats: Appeared in all 12 games and had 1 tackle.

John Henry Daley, DE, freshman

2023 stats: Recorded 3 tackles in 3 games.

Michael Daley, DE, sophomore

2023 stats: Played in 5 games but recorded no stats.

Transferring into BYU

Sam Vander Haar, P, 3 years of eligibility remaining

2022 stats from Pitt: Punted 31 times and averaged 38.6 yards per punt.

BYU’s 2024 recruiting class