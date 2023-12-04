Who’s staying, who’s leaving, who’s incoming for BYU football? Tracking 2024 decisions
Transfer portal season has arrived. Here’s a look at how it’s affecting BYU football
It’s going to be a hectic December for BYU football and for every other college football program in the country.
As of Dec. 4, the transfer portal is open, meaning players will be announcing their plans to look for better opportunities at other schools throughout the month.
December is also a popular time for established college players to announce their intention to declare for the NFL draft and for high schoolers to make formal commitments to their future schools.
Here’s a look at the player announcements shaking up the BYU football roster:
Returning to BYU
Taylor Batty, DE, junior
2023 stats: 12 starts; 57 tackles, including 9 tackles for loss; 5.5 sacks.
Transferring from BYU
Dom Henry, WR, freshman
2023 stats: No stats.
Austin Riggs, long snapper, junior
2023 stats: Appeared in all 12 games and had 1 tackle.
John Henry Daley, DE, freshman
2023 stats: Recorded 3 tackles in 3 games.
Michael Daley, DE, sophomore
2023 stats: Played in 5 games but recorded no stats.
Transferring into BYU
Sam Vander Haar, P, 3 years of eligibility remaining
2022 stats from Pitt: Punted 31 times and averaged 38.6 yards per punt.
BYU’s 2024 recruiting class
- Blake Lowe, LB and S, 247Sports composite three-star, Chaparral High in Temecula, California.
- Ryner Swanson, TE, 247Sports composite four-star, Laguna Beach High in Laguna Beach, California.
- Therrian Alexander III, CB, 247Sports composite three-star, Southwest DeKalb High in Decatur, Georgia.
- Devoux Tuataga, Edge, 247Sports composite three-star, Cedar Valley High in Eagle Mountain, Utah.
- Adney Reid, LB, 247Sports composite three-star, Spanish Fork High in Spanish Fork, Utah.
- Noah Lugo, QB, 247Sports composite three-star, Eaton High in Haslet, Texas.
- Matthias Leach, S, 247Sports composite three-star, Chisholm Trail High in Fort Worth, Texas.
- Enoch Watson, QB, 247Sports composite three-star, American Leadership Academy in Queen Creek, Arizona.
- Siosefa Brown, WR, 247Sports composite three-star, Highland High in Salt Lake City.
- Carson Suesue, QB, 247Sports composite three-star, Granger High in Salt Lake City.
- Jonathan Kabeya, CB, 247Sports composite three-star, Byron Nelson High in Trophy Club, Texas.
- Thomas Prassas, S, 247Sports composite three-star, Basha High in Chandler, Arizona.
- Jett Nelson, TE, 247Sports composite three-star, American Fork High in American Fork, Utah.
- Dallin Johnson, OT, 247Sports composite three-star, Springville High in Springville, Utah.
- RJ Whitten, S, 247Sports composite three-star, Folsom High in Folsom, California.