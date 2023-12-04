‘The Voice’ is down to the top 12 singers. Here’s how to vote for your favorite

“The Voice” has reached the live portion of the competition — meaning it’s time for viewers to weigh in on their favorite singers.

Now in its 24th season — the first without country star Blake Shelton as a coach — “The Voice” has narrowed the competition down to 12 singers. Here’s a look who’s left in the competition and how to vote.

Who are the top 12 singers on ‘The Voice’ Season 24?

Below are the top 12 singers this season, and a clip of their audition.

Team Reba

Ruby Leigh

Jordan Rainer

Jacquie Roar

Team Gwen

Kara Tenae

Tanner Massey

Bias

Team Niall

Mara Justine

Huntley

Nini Iris

Team Legend

Mac Royals

Lila Forde

AZAN

How do you vote on ‘The Voice’ Season 24?

“The Voice” gives fans two methods of voting: online or through the show’s official app.

How to vote on ‘The Voice’ online

You can vote online for your favorite singer at voice.vote.nbc.com. The online voting window for the Dec. 4 episode begins at 6 p.m. MST and is open until 5 a.m. MST on Dec. 5.

This same voting schedule applies to the Dec. 11 episode, which will showcase the top nine artists, and the Dec. 18 episode, which will feature the final five, per NBC.com.

On Dec. 5, “The Voice” will reveal the top eight singers who are guaranteed a spot in the next round of the competition. The bottom four will then compete for the instant save during that episode. Fans will have a five-minute window during the episode to vote for the singer they want to save, according to NBC.com.

Instant save voting — which will also take place on Dec. 12 to help determine the top five — has the same two voting methods: online and via the app.

How to vote through ‘The Voice’ app

“The Voice” official app is available to download from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

What time does ‘The Voice’ air?

The top 12 episode of “The Voice” airs on NBC Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. MST. The show will reveal the results of viewer voting on Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. MST.