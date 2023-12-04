What’s going on with Zach Wilson and the Jets?

The New York Jets’ quarterback situation, in simple terms, has been a mess this season.

Aaron Rodgers was lost just four snaps into the season when he tore his Achilles tendon.

Backup Zach Wilson filled in for 10 games before coaches decided to bench the embattled third-year quarterback a couple weeks ago.

Since then, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian have had their turns leading the Jets offense.

In New York’s latest game, a 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, both Boyle and Siemian played.

Boyle failed to lead the Jets offense on a touchdown drive, completing 14 of 25 passes for 125 yards and an interception before Siemian replaced him and completed 5 of 13 passes for 66 yards.

That prompted questions of what the Jets, who’ve lost five straight, would do at the quarterback position heading into their Week 14 game against the Houston Texans.

The drama took another strange turn Monday.

The Athletic, citing sources, reported Monday morning that the team is leaning toward re-inserting Wilson as New York’s starting quarterback, but that Wilson, the Utah native who starred at BYU before becoming the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, is “reluctant” to step into the starter role again.

The reason for Wilson’s apprehension for resuming as the team’s starter is a perceived injury risk, according to The Athletic, which also reported that Rodgers reached out to Wilson “in an effort to advise him to resume the starter role.”

In 10 games this season, Wilson has completed 59.2% of his passes for 1,944 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

After a three-game winning streak in October, though, the Jets’ current losing streak began and Wilson was benched during New York’s 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 19.

On Monday, Jets coach Robert Saleh refuted the suggestion that Wilson is reluctant to play again, adding that before meeting the press, Wilson had expressed a desire to start to the head coach, according to ESPN.

“If he was reluctant to play, guys, he wouldn’t be here,” Saleh told reporters, per ESPN.

“The young man wants the ball. He wants to start. He believes he’s the best quarterback in the room and the best quarterback for this team and the guy who gives us the best chance to win.”

The Athletic also reported that if the Jets directly asked Wilson to start again, he would ultimately agree to it.

Saleh told reporters he hasn’t made a decision on who will start for the Jets against the Texans this week, while also expressing appreciation for Wilson sharing his desire to play with the coach.

“I appreciate the fact that he wants to play. I’m just not there yet (with a decision),” Saleh said.

