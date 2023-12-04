Utah native and Pitt transfer Trey Andersen commits to Utah State

Utah State continues to have success in the transfer portal this December, particularly when it comes to luring former Power Five players to Logan.

First, the Aggies received a commitment from former Utah safety Jadon Pearson. Then former Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras announced that he would also be headed to USU.

Then on Monday, former Pittsburgh offensive lineman Trey Andersen announced on social media that he too is transferring to Utah State.

It is a homecoming for Anderson, a former Lehi High School standout from Eagle Mountain.

A three-star tight end recruit coming out of high school, per 247 Sports, Andersen transitioned to the offensive line during his time with the Panthers, redshirting the 2021 season before playing primarily on special teams and as a reserve the last two years.

All told, Andersen played in 21 games for Pitt, including a career-high 12 games this season.

A one-time BYU commit, Andersen will be joining his younger brother Teague Andersen at Utah State.

Teague Andersen, a redshirt freshman this season, played in 11 games for the Aggies in 2023, starting often as a key part of a young and inexperienced O-line group.

Together, Trey and Teague Andersen appear likely to serve as important cogs along USU’s offensive line next season, per Voice of the Aggies Scott Garrard.

“He (Trey) and is brother Teague will be anchoring Utah State’s offensive line,” Garrard wrote on X, following Andersen’s commitment.

The Aggies’ offensive line was a major weakness this season, with Utah State head coach Blake Anderson noting often need for serious improvement moving forward, both from internal development and through recruiting.

He was particularly up front following the Aggies’ loss to Boise State, a blowout at home in which USU was completely overwhelmed up front.

“We’ve got to close the gap between us and just how physical they are, how well-built they are, and that’s something that we get to continue to work on in recruiting and development,” Anderson said. “... We’ve been able to get the skill that can run, but we are struggling to build the fronts.”

The commitment of Trey Andersen would appear to be a step in the right direction.

