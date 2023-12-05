These are the top 12 singers on ‘The Voice’

“The Voice” has reached the live portion of the competition, allowing viewers to finally vote and weigh in on their favorite singers.

Season 24 is now down to the final 12 singers — and that number will drop to eight following Tuesday night’s episode.

Here’s a breakdown of the 12 singers who still have a shot at winning this season of “The Voice.”

Who are the top 12 singers on ‘The Voice’ 2023?

Team Reba

1. Ruby Leigh

She’s only 16, but Ruby Leigh is a standout contestant on “The Voice” this season. The country singer and yodeler from Foley, Missouri, quickly won over all four coaches during the blind audition round with her performance of Patsy Montana’s “I Want To Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart.”

Perhaps most surprisingly, John Legend — not Reba McEntire — was the first to turn his chair for the singer.

“I’ve truly never heard anything like what you just did. I loved how clear and precise and piercing and beautiful your tone was. ... How is a human being able to do the things that you’re doing?” he said, noting her impressive yodeling skills. “You can win ‘The Voice,’” honestly.”

Gwen Stefani added that she was “blown away” by Leigh, and even did a little yodeling of her own in an attempt to woo the teen to her team. McEntire followed up with her own yodeling when it came time to offer her pitch as a coach.

“I can’t believe what’s going on in this audition,” Niall Horan said with a laugh, calling Leigh’s energy “insane.” “You got four chairs for a reason.”

Leigh ultimately chose to join McEntire’s team, and has stayed on the singer’s team for her entire run on the show so far.

2. Jordan Rainer

Jordan Rainer made a bold move when she auditioned for “The Voice,” auditioning with “Fancy” — one of McEntire’s biggest hits. Following her rock-infused rendition, the 33-year country singer from Atoka, Oklahoma — McEntire’s home state — said it’s a song that carries a lot of meaning for her.

“It was written by a strong woman, it was made famous by a strong woman, and it represents lyrically what women do to survive, and I am a woman who has done what I’ve had to do to survive,” she told the show’s coaches. “And so I feel that song in every bone in my body.”

All four coaches seemed to feel her emotion, too. Rainer got a coveted four-chair turn with her performance, meaning McEntire, Legend, Stefani and Horan all wanted the singer on their teams.

And while McEntire seemed to be the obvious choice, all of the coaches put up a fight. Legend, who is more selective when it comes to picking people for his team, called her “an exceptional vocalist.”

“You are a real-deal singer with a great range, great charisma, great stage presence,” he said. “You’re gonna do fantastically on the show.”

But despite all of the praise, Rainer opted to join McEntire’s team, where she has stayed for her entire run throughout the competition so far.

3. Jacquie Roar

It took a little while for Jacquie Roar to get the coaches’ attention, but when she did, she did it with a bang: Halfway through Gretchen Wilson’s “Here for the Party,” the 37-year-old singer from North Plains, Oregon, shifted from country to rock and seemed to channel her inner Janis Joplin.

It got all four coaches to turn around.

“You left it all on the floor,” Legend said.

“Your range is incredible,” McEntire added.

All of the coaches praised her ability to channel so many different styles and influences during the brief performance.

“You’re going to be a showstopper on the show,”’ Horan said.

Although Roar initially chose to join Stefani’s team, McEntire ended up snatching up the singer during the following round of the competition. Roar has remained on McEntire’s team since the Battle round.

Team Gwen

4. Kara Tenae

Kara Tenae stands out in the competition this season as one of the few R&B singers. During her audition, Tenae, a singer from Riverside, California, who cites ’90s R&B music as a major influence, got the attention of three coaches.

“I was blown away,” McEntire said following Tenae’s performance of Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up.” “It comes from your inner soul. ... It touched me so deeply. Your vocal range is incredible.”

Stefani followed up by saying she didn’t have a singer like Tenae on her team and that she would love to support her throughout the competition, encouraging her to find the emotion of a song while also capitalizing on her energetic stage presence and personality.

Tenae ended up joining Stefani’s team, where she has stayed throughout the entire competition.

5. Tanner Massey

After Tanner Massey performed Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” for his blind audition, “Voice” coach Niall Horan said he could sense some nerves. But Horan was also quick to say he could work with that, noting that Gina Miles, the young singer who gave him a victory in his first run as coach last season, was also a “nervous wreck” during her audition.

“To stand up there and do what you’re doing is really hard,” he said. “You should be very proud of yourself for giving it a crack.”

Horan added that he felt like Massey, a teen from Oklahoma City, was a younger version of himself and that he wanted to help him grow in the competition.

Massey couldn’t resist a pitch like that and joined Horan’s team — but his time there was short-lived. During the following round, which pits singers against each other, Horan opted to let Massey go.

But Stefani, who attempted to get Massey on her team during the blind audition, swooped in and snagged him for her team, where he has stayed ever since.

“I love that tone in your voice,” she told Massey during his audition. “You’re like a diamond in the rough, the dream is just so alive in you.”

6. Bias

Although Blake Shelton is no longer a coach on “The Voice,” performing one of the country star’s hit songs was still a bold move for Bias to make in the audition round — Shelton is married to Stefani, a coach on the show who often reminds contestants that her husband is just a phone call away.

After his performance of “God’s Country,” Bias had his pick between Stefani and McEntire, a country music legend. Horan noted that it can be a hard song to perform and that pitch issues kept him from turning his chair. Legend, who also refrained from turning, said he admired Bias’ soulful take on the country song.

“I loved your energy, I love your spirit,” Stefani said, adding that as a coach she would encourage the 23-year-old singer from Chattanooga, Tennessee, to bring out more growl in his voice. “I think it’s just really exciting to meet a young country guy that has that much spark and energy.”

Although Bias said he has been a McEntire fan for a long time, he ended up going with Stefani, and has remained on her team throughout his run in the competition.

Team Niall

7. Mara Justine

Mara Justine had all four coaches fighting over her with her rendition of Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” during the blind audition round.

“I love your voice, I love your confidence, your stage presence,” McEntire told the 21-year-old singer from New Jersey following her performance.

Horan added that Justine was setting the bar high for the competition this season and told the singer she was in his “wheelhouse.” But Justine ended up opting to join Legend’s team — after an impromptu duet with the Grammy Award-winning singer on his hit “All of Me.”

Justine stayed with Legend until the Knockouts, where she got stolen by Horan.

“The Voice” isn’t Justine’s first reality competition show. Over the years, the singer has also competed on “America’s Got Talent” and “American Idol,” making it to the top 12 and top 14, respectively.

8. Huntley

It only took a few notes of The Black Crowes’ “She Talks to Angels” for Huntley to get all four coaches to turn around. And it was clear to all four coaches that Huntley, a 33-year-old singer from Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a seasoned artist who knows what he’s doing.

“You sing your own way,” said Horan, who noted that he loved the power and control in Huntley’s voice. “It’s so beautiful to listen to.”

“Your voice is incredible,” McEntire added, noting that she heard some Chris Stapleton styling in his Southern rock voice.

Huntley was visibly touched by the coaches’ responses to his performance.

“It sounds like you’ve been on big stages before, so to look at you being so humble and shocked by all of us turning for you is kind of amazing to me,” Legend said. “Your voice sounds so ready, it’s so ready for the world, ready for the radio. And truly one of the best voices we’ve heard.”

Huntley ultimately ended up joining Horan’s team, where he has remained for the entire competition.

9. Nini Iris

Niall Horan fought really hard to get Nini Iris on his team — and it paid off.

Horan and all of the coaches were floored following the 27-year-old singer’s performance of “I See Red,” by Everybody Loves an Outlaw. Stefani called it “a Grammys performance” and Horan went so far as to say he believed Iris could win the whole competition.

“That was the best vocal of the day, without a shadow of a doubt,” Horan told the singer, who hails from the country Georgia but has lived in New York for the past seven years. “The pop rock singer in you really came to fruition. It was so strong, powerful, commanding. ... I think we’re looking at a potential winner here.”

“Your singing is absolutely spectacular,” McEntire added. “I think you could sing anything. You could probably sing the phone book and all of us would’ve turned around.”

In the end, Iris opted to join Horan’s team, where she has stayed for her entire run on the competition, each week getting closer to making the coach’s prediction come true.

Team Legend

10. Mac Royals

It didn’t take long for Mac Royals to capture the attention of all four coaches with his soulful rendition of John Mayer’s “Gravity.”

“That was such a beautiful rendition of that song,” Legend told the singer from Arkansas following the audition. “You made us forget about the original and just think about who is this person? And I was so moved by the performance.”

“You sound like such a true, pure artist with the way that you sing,” Stefani added.

Royals told the coaches that there aren’t many opportunities for musicians in his home state and that his biggest goal in being on “The Voice” was to help create a bridge between Arkansas and the music industry.

McEntire noted that she grew up in a small town in Oklahoma and has learned about the power of giving back throughout her career. Royals ultimately ended up selecting McEntire to be his coach, but his time with the country legend was short-lived: Legend stole him during the Battle round, and Royals has stayed on his team ever since.

11. Lila Forde

Stefani put up a big fight to try and get singer-songwriter Lila Forde on her team.

“This is what the world needs,” Stefani said following Forde’s rendition of Blind Faith’s “Can’t Find My Way Home.” “The way you performed it, the confidence, it’s everything that I love. It was so good. It was so beautiful. You’re my dream ‘Voice’ girl to work with.”

All of the coaches praised Forde, who currently plays gigs full-time in the Los Angeles area, for her distinct style and originality.

“It was like listening to full-on Joni Mitchell stuff,” Horan said. “That reminded me of everything I love about music.”

Legend said Forde performed with wisdom, while McEntire noted that the singer is “an old soul” who is mature beyond her years.

Despite Stefani’s big pitch, Forde ended up selecting Legend as her coach, where she has stayed throughout her entire run in the competition.

12. Azan

The battle for “Voice” contestant Azan fell between Legend and McEntire following Azan’s performance of “Golden,” by R&B singer Jill Scott.

All of the coaches praised the 28-year-old singer from Dallas for her “positive energy” and enthusiastic stage presence.

“I couldn’t wait to turn around and see what the whole package is, and it’s absolutely beautiful,” McEntire said.

Azan ultimately selected Legend to be her coach, and she has found great success on the team so far, reaching the top 12.