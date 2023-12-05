High school boys basketball: Tuesday night roundup

Ace Reiser’s 29 points and two 3-pointers helped the undefeated Alta Hawks (4-0) claim a 75-68 victory over the Corner Canyon Chargers (1-4) in overtime. Dash Reiser aided the Hawks’ cause with 16 points and one 3-pointer, while Carter Goodfellow added 10 points along with two 3-pointers. For the Chargers, Isaac Neibuar delivered an impressive 26-point performance, including three 3-pointers, while Bryton Valdez contributed 19 points with three 3-pointers. Taylor Feroah chipped in with nine points, three of which came from the 3-point line. Alta’s game-changing surge came in the fourth quarter, when they outscored the Chargers 22-18, pushing the game into overtime where they dominated, 10-3.

The Manti Templars edged the Sky View Bobcats 73-66. Austin Thomas and Reggie Frischknecht led in scoring for the Templars with 17 points each, while Thomas added three 3-pointers. For the Bobcats, Liam Guthrie stood out with 23 points, and Bryton Williams scored 19 points. The win pushes Manti to 3-0 while Sky View fell to 2-1.

The Emery Spartans strengthened their season record to 4-1 after defeating the Union Cougars 54-30, who now fall to a 2-4 record. For the Spartans, Champ Justice led with 15 points and Jace Frandsen added 11 points, including three 3-pointers. The highest scorer for the Cougars was Tanner Womack with nine points. Emery ran away with it in the first half, where it built a 27-11 halftime lead.

In an overtime thriller, the Provo Bulldogs (2-2) held off the Northridge Knights (0-4) with a final score of 53-47. For the Bulldogs, Jason Carter was the standout, scoring 31 points and one 3-pointer. He was assisted by Maddox Dansie, who added another 11 points along with two 3-pointers. From the Knights’ side, Peyton Perkins scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and Bentley Whitear pitched in 10 points along with a couple of 3-pointers.

The Cottonwood Colts (4-1) earned a victory against the Richfield Wildcats (3-4) with a final score of 64-54. The Colts had performances from John Rosevear who produced 20 points, which included four 3-pointers, and Luke Park who contributed 19 points along with three 3-pointers. The Wildcats’ Johnny Southwick scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers, while Gavin Kirschner chipped in with 12 points.

The Park City Miners (2-4) clinched a victory over the East Leopards (2-2) with a final score of 58-50. Park City’s Cameron Wilson led with 13 points, followed by Bridger Lapine with 10 points and three 3-pointers. For the Leopards, Sawyer Sutton and Campbell Christensen were the top performers, each contributing 14 points.

The Pine View Panthers earned a 62-50 win over Nevada’s Rancho Rams. Nash Schroeder led the Panthers (1-1) scoring 21 points, including three 3-pointers while Griffen Shepherd contributed with 15 points and three 3-pointers. Jelani Odjegba, Caleb Schmitt, and Adam Moore each added six points for the Panthers with Odjegba and Moore hitting a 3-pointer apiece.

The Bear River Bears got a home victory against the Clearfield Falcons 42-30. The Bears, now 4-1 for the season, were propelled by Kyver Jensen, who amassed 16 points, four steals and two assists. Bridger Barfuss contributed with six points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Despite the loss, Chase Mcneill, Mikey Creel, and Jaxson Bishop each managed to put six points on the board for the Falcons, who now hold a 3-1 record.

The Syracuse Titans triumphed over the Bonneville Lakers with a final score of 53-36. The Titans were led by Terik Hamblin with 17 points, followed by Skyler Orton and Joshua Godfrey, who both contributed 13 points. On the Lakers’ side, top scorers were Ben Tesch with 13 points and Nick Sebehar who added 10 points. Syracuse improved to 2-1 in the win while Bonneville fell to 2-3.

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels (2-2) clinched a convincing 75-36 victory over the West Jordan Jaguars (0-4). The Sentinels capitalized on the third quarter where they outscored the Jaguars 26-8. Jake Allen was the top scorer for Mountain Ridge, with 20 points along with a 3-pointer. Spencer Krainich had 18 points, and Will Lindsay had 17 for the Sentinels. Meanwhile, Alex Szymanski put up 11 points for the Jaguars.

The Skyline Eagles and the Bountiful Redhawks came into todays game with a 4-0 record. But, the Eagles got the best of the Redhawks with a narrow 57-55 win. Landon Shaw and Trent Wells, scoring 23 and 18 points respectively, were critical to the Eagles’ victory with Wells securing six 3-pointers. For the Redhawks, Carson Smith contributed 17 points, three rebounds, and assisted twice while Charlie Smith chipped in with 14 points and two 3-pointers. Skyline moved to 5-0 in the win while Bountiful fell to 4-1.

The Summit Academy Bears (3-5) outperformed Granger Lancers (1-2) finishing with a final score of 70-58. Jackson Peery was the high scorer for the Bears with 17 points alongside a 3-pointer, closely followed by Lance Green contributing 14 points and Colbyn Draper with 12 points. The Lancers’ Daudi Aweyso and Stephen Kpaleh battled hard scoring 18 and 17 points respectively, but it wasn’t enough to tip the scales in their favor.

The Mountain View Bruins (2-4) rallied to beat Wasatch Wasps (1-2) in a 67-63 overtime victory. Mountain View trailed 48-32 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bruins outscored Wasatch 15-35 in the fourth quarter and overtime to secure the win. Bryce Mella spearheaded the Bruins’ comeback scoring a total of 23 points, while Hunter Kaopua added 14 points, including three 3-pointers. On the Wasps’ side, Sam Lind put up 27 points which included a couple of 3-pointers.

The Timpanogos Timberwolves (6-0) scraped past the Spanish Fork Dons (2-3) in a nail-biting overtime, securing a 75-74 win. Jack Johnson put up 22 points for the Timberwolves, which included two 3-pointers, and Cooper Harris helped with 15 points and two 3-pointers. For the Dons, Aaron Dunn and Ethan Beckstead put up 19 points each.

The Jordan Beetdiggers (1-4) managed to secure a 83-79 double overtime victory against West Panthers (0-1). Preston Chaney led the Beetdiggers with a total of 20 points which included four 3-pointers, and Jacob Thomsen contributed with 19 points and a 3-pointer. Taulaki Siosiua stood out for the Panthers, scoring 28 points.

The Riverton Silverwolves handed the Murray Spartans their first loss of the season with a 58-41 win. This win improves the Silverwolves’ season record to 2-1, while the Spartans stand at 3-1. The Silverwolves’ Ben Barrus had 26 points, which included six 3-pointers. For the Spartans, Isaiah Beh and Kade Whitlock led the scoring with 12 and 11 points respectively. Riverton held a slim 24-22 lead at halftime, but pulled away with a 16-5 third-quarter advantage to seal the game.

The American Leadership Eagles (3-2) earned a 54-41 victory over the San Juan Broncos (1-4). Zachariah Swarnes steered the Eagles to victory securing 17 points, while Jaxon Hunter contributed 11 points which included three 3-pointers. For the Broncos, Anthony Done put up 13 points with one 3-pointer.

The Maeser Prep Lions (3-3) triumphed over the Intermountain Christian Lions (1-5) with a score of 67-45. Jaden Garner was a standout for Maeser Prep, scoring 12 points which included four 3-pointers. Keaton Okino led Intermountain Christian with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Maeser Prep jumped out to an early 27-10 lead in the first quarter and never let up.

The Hunter Wolverines narrowly beat the Judge Memorial Bulldogs 72-70. This win propels Hunter to a 2-2 record for the season while Judge Memorial evens out at 3-3. Dominick Phannolath was a force for the Wolverines with a game-high 32 points, while Zaquel Cossa chipped in with 21 points. Despite the loss, JJ Apathjang stood out for the Bulldogs, leading with 19 points and two 3-pointers.

The Green River Pirates bounced back to level their season record to 1-1, beating the Altamont Longhorns 61-54, who now stand at a 2-2 record. Rolando Anguiano led the Pirates’ scoring with 19 points, Luis Hernandez added 13 and Ryker Meadows had 12. For the Longhorns, Grayson Panas scored 17 points, with an additional contribution from Judd Taylor with 12 points. Green River got down early, as Altamont took a 24-15 lead in the first quarter. Green River rallied for 31 points in the second half while holding Altamont to 17 second-half points to secure the win.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.

