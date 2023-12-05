High school girls basketball: Tuesday night roundup

The Murray Spartans (3-2) dominated the Granger Lancers (1-5) with a final score of 56-24. Mia AuClaire made a notable performance for the Spartans, scoring 20 points, which included two from the 3-point line. The Lancers’ top scorer was Haylie Harper with only seven points. The Spartan’s defense held Granger to just 8 first-half points.

The Davis Darts held their winning streak, moving to 4-0 with a 48-29 victory against the Woods Cross Wildcats, who are now 2-1 for the season. Kate Richards led the Darts with 15 points, alongside Kendra Kitchen’s 13 points. For the Wildcats, the highest scorer was Mari Nichols with nine points. Davis’s defense held Woods Cross to only 10 first-half points for a 26-10 lead at halftime, which the Darts easily held onto in the second half.

Weber Warriors toppled Bear River Bears in an assertive 63-38 win in the Burchell Classic. This result leaves Weber with a record of 1-3 and Bear River to 0-2 for the season. The Warriors led throughout with Avery Shupe and Abby Sayer standing out, Shupe scored 15 points including five 3-pointers, and Sayer added 12 points with two 3-pointers. Saydee Pebley was the leading scorer for Bear River with 13 points.

The Northridge Knights (1-1) defeated the Layton Christian Eagles (1-4) with a final score of 53-38. Kaylee Hess was a major contributor to the Knights’ victory with 20 points that saw four 3-pointers. Karlee Mayfield chipped in with 11 points and a 3-pointer. As for the Eagles, Asmin Tanhan was the top scorer delivering 10 points.

In a robust display, the Beaver Beavers (3-1) pounced on the American Heritage Patriots (4-2), ending the game with a striking score of 76-37. The Beavers set the tone for victory in the first quarter, amassing an overwhelming lead of 32-13. Top scorer for the Beavers was Danzee Bradshaw, racking up 19 points and two 3-pointers. Talia Alisa and Gentry Brown also made significant contributions with 16 and 15 points respectively. On the Patriots’ side, Sophie Reed stood out with 12 points and a 3-pointer.

The Whitehorse Raiders (3-1) travelled to Arizona and came away with a 56-39 victory against the Red Mesa Redskins. Heidi Clark led the Raiders with 12 points, while Harmony Thomas and Shunbaah Begay each contributed 8 points. For the Redskins, Delani Nekai was the highest scorer with 12 points.

The Wolverines from West Wendover, Nev., edged out the Rowland Hall Winged Lions (2-3) with a slim scoreline of 31-30. The Wolverines were able to maintain their lead despite a fourth-quarter rally from the Winged Lions. Lesly T led the scoring for the Wolverines with 13 points, including a 3-pointer, with Shay N and Nataly G each contributing six points. The Winged Lions’ Zakrie Smith and Bea Wall put up 11 and 10 points respectively.

The Intermountain Christian Lions (3-2) dominated on the court against the Maeser Prep Lions (0-5), sealing the victory with a score of 49-22. Intermountain Christian surged ahead in the third quarter, stretching their lead with 17 points. Elaine Lunsford led the charge for the winners with 15 points and Rebecca Wanner chipped in with nine points, including a 3-pointer. Patricia Keeley was the top scorer for Maeser Prep with eight points.

The Lone Peak Knights (3-1) asserted their dominance against the East Leopards (2-5) in a remarkable 96-30 victory. Naia Tanuvasa paced the Knights with an incredible 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Shawnee Nordstrom contributed 19 points with two 3-pointers. For the Leopards, Olivia Tausinga was a standout with 24 points, including five 3-pointers. This game reinforces the Knights’ strong performance this season. The Knights completed controlled the first quarter and cruised to victory after that.

In one of the games of the Burchell Classic, the Ben Lomond Scots (3-1) outplayed the Logan Grizzlies (1-4) with a score of 50-16. The Scots were led by Jazzy Tinajero’s 13 points, including one 3-pointer. Ivy Gallegos contributed 10 points which included two 3-pointers. On the Grizzlies’ side, Julia Held put up the most points, resulting in a total of four and Airi Vasquez and Ashanti Gunnell each pitching in with three points. The Scots managed to take a 29-7 lead into halftime and then coasted to victory.

The Westlake Thunder (3-2) walked away with a victory in a 48-37 game against the West Panthers (2-1). Janiece Sikander lead the way for the Thunder, scoring 11 points including one 3-pointer. Close behind were Chloe Jensen and CJ Cox, both contributing 10 points, with Jensen making two 3-pointers. For the Panthers, Kylee Falatea led the scoring with nine points, followed by Kaydence Falatea with seven. A strong 15-4 second quarter for Westlake proved vital for the win.

The Bonneville Lakers (2-1) emerged victorious over the Ogden Tigers (1-2) with a score of 52-39 in a matchup of the Burchell Classic. Sidnee Geerdes and Baylee Andreasen led the Lakers’ scoring with 20 and 19 points respectively, with Andreasen netting one 3-pointer. Salote Tonga stood out for the Tigers with nine points including one 3-pointer, while Tamara Jimenez contributed eight points. The Lakers’ high-scoring first and second quarters were pivotal in securing their victory.

The Green Canyon Wolves (4-1) secured a 53-40 victory over the Morgan Trojans (0-4). The Wolves were led by Janalynn Blotter’s impressive 25 points, including one 3-pointer, while Elly Giordano and Marissa Best contributed eight points each. On the Trojans’ side, Abby Titus led scoring with eight points. Leah Birkeland followed closely with seven points, including two 3-pointers.

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (5-1) doubled up the Timpanogos Timberwolves (2-2) in a game that ended in a decisive 60-30 victory. Jaynee Tanner led the Golden Eagles with 15 points, including one 3-pointer, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks. Liesel Hansen contributed a solid 10 points, with 7 rebounds. For the Timberwolves, Ella Maddox stood out with 7 points, including one 3-pointer. Alex Thorup and Adele Faller both contributed 5 points. This win underscored the Golden Eagles’ strong performance this season.

The Grantsville Cowboys (5-1) dominated the game against the Manti Templars (3-3), closing with a decisive 64-25 victory. Baylee Lowder lit up the scoreboard with an impressive 31 points, including three 3-pointers for the Cowboys. Kodee Williams added another 14 points, offering additional support. Brooklyn Olson led the scoring for the Templars with six points, followed closely by Emmie Bollar with five. This game marks another impressive win on the season for Grantsville.

The San Juan Broncos (2-3) claimed a victory over the Monticello Buckaroos (0-5) in an emphatic 52-31 win. Synessa Atcitty led the charge for the Broncos with 19 points, including one 3-pointer. Further support came from Kaidence Mitchell who scored seven, and Shaylin Nez who added six points, including two 3-pointers. For the Buckaroos, Jemma Robison gave a valiant effort with 13 points while Kenlee Atwood contributed eight. San Juan took a convincing 28-7 lead into halftime and never looked back.

The Clearfield Falcons (4-0) defeated the Springville Red Devils (2-3) with a final score of 53-34. Led by Izzy Wyaskett’s 21 points, the Falcons took charge in the third quarter, extending their lead with a 13-6 run. For the Red Devils, Millie Thompson and Bella Esplin were at the forefront, with Thompson scoring nine points and Esplin contributing six. Falcons’ Kiyah Viator also had a substantial game with 13 points and a 3-pointer.

The Salem Hills Skyhawks (4-3) toppled the Orem Tigers (1-3) in a 20-point victory. Madisen King of the Skyhawks was the leading scorer, netting 16 points in total, followed by Brooke Warren with nine points, including one 3-pointer. For the Tigers, Mylie Louder led the scoring with nine points, including one 3-pointer, and Ady Hiatt also proved invaluable, chipping in eight points.

The Copper Hills Grizzlies (5-0) handed the Skyridge Falcons (3-1) their first loss of the season in a decisive 52-30 victory. For the Grizzlies, Skylie Barker stood out with 20 points, alongside Ellie Taylor who contributed 17 points, including two 3-pointers. Despite the loss, the Falcons saw assistance from Merceius Mili with 12 points and Shae Toole with eight. The Grizzlies’ win served to extend their unbeaten run this season.

The Pleasant Grove Vikings (3-2) had a strong showing against the Cedar Valley Aviators (3-1), resulting in a decisive 69-44 victory. Lilly Evans shone for the Vikings, scoring 16 points with two 3-pointers. Three more Vikings players, Tabi Clark, Sarah Newman, and Amber Cook, reached double-digit points, contributing to the victory. On the other hand, Hadley Whiting was a standout for the Aviators, tallying 16 points, including two 3-pointers.

The Bingham Miners (4-1) dominated the winless Layton Lancers (0-5) in an assertive 67-41 win. Addy Horsley and Brianna Badonie led the charge for the Miners, scoring 18 and 13 points respectively, with Horsley sinking two 3-pointers. Ashlynn Purcell put forth a valiant effort for the Lancers with 18 points. Despite the loss, Oakley Homer and Avery Potter also made notable contributions with seven and five points respectively. This game further cemented the Miners’ strong start to the season.

The Alta Hawks (4-1) earned a decisive 63-39 victory over the Hunter Wolverines (2-3), bolstered by a 21-point finish in the fourth quarter. Fuifuilupe Niumeitolu was a key player for the Hawks, leading the scoring with 22 points, which included three 3-pointers. Aolele Liava’a also had a standout performance with 12 points. Kalysa Ng was the top performer for the Wolverines, acquiring 19 points and one 3-pointer.

The Corner Canyon Chargers (4-1) demonstrated their dominance over the Cyprus Pirates (2-2) in a high-scoring 76-52 victory. Elina Mortensen of the Chargers was on point, putting up an impressive 26 points, including three 3-pointers. Maia Rhay and Addison Yeomans also contributed significantly with 14 and 10 points respectively. For the Pirates, Tamila Francis and Amelia Echternkamp both scored 15 points, but the team couldn’t catch up to the Chargers.

The Cottonwood Colts (3-2) rode into victory over the Olympus Titans (2-3), ending the game with a solid score of 55-35. After trailing in the first quarter, the Colts turned the tables, finishing strong with a 21-point explosion in the fourth quarter. Avea Van der Beek scored 18 points for the Colts, while Carley Caton made a significant contribution with 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Joss Baker led the effort for the Titans with 11 points and two 3-pointers.

The Spanish Fork Dons (2-3) secured a convincing 48-34 win over the Provo Bulldogs (0-3). Emily Gwillian emerged as the top scorer for the Dons with a total of 15 points, followed by Olivia Roberts with nine points. On the Bulldogs’ side, Martinez led the scoreline with 19 points. Provo is still seeking its first win of the season, while this win may turn things around for Spanish Fork.

The Syracuse Titans (5-0) maintained their perfect season, besting the Box Elder Bees (1-2) in a 73-47 win. The Titans stamped their authority in the third quarter, surging ahead with 27 points. Avery Sanders led all scorers, putting up 25 points for the Titans including two 3-pointers. Cortnie Barker had an impressive game too, with 16 points. Ashlyn Wight was the leading scorer for the Bees with 14 points and two 3-pointers.

The Viewmont Vikings (1-2) secured their first win of the season against the Farmington Phoenix (0-3) with a commanding 61-38 victory. Aubrey Mulitalo scored 15 points, including a 3-pointer, to lead the Vikings, while teammates Sophie Gold and Karissa Goff each added 11 points. The Phoenix were paced by Kate Garff’s 10 points. Despite the loss, Morgan Rogers also contributed seven points for the Phoenix.

The South Summit Wildcats (4-1) defeated the Providence Hall Patriots (1-5) in a game that ended 43-32. Emma Broadbent led the Wildcats, scoring 22 points including one 3-pointer, while Ruby Clegg added an impressive 13 points, with three 3-pointers. For the Patriots, Ireland Anderson made notable contributions with 14 points that included two 3-pointers, while Sarah Scott contributed an additional 10 points.

The Enterprise Wolves (2-4) edged out the Panguitch Bobcats (3-1) in a thrilling match, ending with a score of 48-45. The Wolves’ offense was led by Bentlee Rogers’ 16 points, with Jaycee Barlow and Liza Balajadia tallying 13 and 12 points, respectively. For the Bobcats, Mallory Henrie stood out, contributing 18 points, while Tabetha Henrie added nine. The Wolves showcased their resilience, bouncing back from a tough first quarter to secure the win.

The North Summit Braves (5-0) continued their undefeated streak to begin the season, overcoming the Draper APA Eagles (3-3) with a final score of 70-62. Paced by Hartlynn Richins’ 23 points, which included three 3-pointers, and Hayzlyn Murdock’s 18 points, the Braves secured the game. Despite the loss, the Eagles saw a stellar performance by Aaliyah Baldwin with 26 points and five 3-pointers, and notable contribution from Samantha Kartchner with 24 points.

Water Canyon (1-3) clinched its first victory of the season in an upset against Pinnacle (4-1) with a final score of 29-12. Leading the Wildcats was Martha Jessop with 12 points, followed by Joann Barlow with four and Abby Barlow with three. On the Panthers’ side, Jostyn McLean tacked on four points while Carolina Vasquez and Heather Kerr each three points. The Wildcats took a 18-0 lead into halftime and were able to cruise to victory in the second half.

Taylorsville (3-2) secured a 56-42 win over the Stansbury Stallions (0-4). The Warriors’ victory was spearheaded by Marlee Reupena’s 17 points, which included one 3-pointer. Alyssa Harrison also scored 12 points, hitting three 3-pointers. On the Stallions’ side, Sara Gibbons led the scoring with nine points, including one 3-pointer, while Brooke Jensen added eight points. Despite the loss, Lola Gardner and Kamry Bryan also contributed notably to the Stallions’ effort. The Warriors’ strong third-quarter performance was pivotal in ensuring their victory.

The Carbon Dinos (1-2) cruised past the Union Cougars (1-7) with an assertive 54-21 win. Leading the Dinos, Amiah Timothy scored 14 points, while Madi Orth followed closely with 12. Kylan Sorenson also had a solid performance with 10 points that included one 3-pointer. Despite the loss, Brylie Day stood out for the Cougars, accumulating eight points which included two 3-pointers, while Kayla Miller offered additional support with six points. The Dinos’ strong play in all four quarters underpinned their dominant win.

The Millard Eagles (1-5) clinched their first win of the season against the Delta Rabbits (2-4) in a closely contested game that ended 51-47. The Eagles were led by Sydney Braman’s formidable 17 points, including three 3-pointers, with Olivia Bassett adding seven points contributed by two 3-pointers. On the Rabbits’ side, Joslyn Christiansen put up an impressive 21 points, which included four 3-pointers, with Caitlin Allred adding 10 points. This is a come-from-behind victory for Millard, thanks to a 19-point fourth quarter.

The Juab Wasps (4-0) used a first-half offensive explosion to defeat the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (2-5), winning comfortably with a 58-21 scoreline. Ava Cuff led the Wasps’ scoring with 19 points, including three 3-pointers, while Ashlyn Wright followed closely with 11 points. For the Soaring Eagle, Ayen Kuath scored 14 points. Despite the loss, Kaitlin Hulverson provided additional support with three points. The Wasps’ win solidifies their perfect start to the season.

The Waterford Ravens (2-1) narrowly edged out the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs (2-4) with a score of 31-29. Anne Howard led the Ravens scoring 17 points while Kenley Carter added seven, including a 3-pointer. Rylee Bartholomew and Maile Ha’o stood out for the Bulldogs, Bartholomew scoring 11 points and Ha’o adding eight, including two 3-pointers. The game was closely contested throughout, but the Ravens managed to maintain their lead to secure the victory.

The South Sevier Rams (3-0) undefeated start to the season continued with a decisive victory over rival North Sevier (1-4) in a 77-33 victory. The Rams were led by Kinley Jensen’s 19 points, closely followed by Caitlin Nielson’s 18 points, which included two 3-pointers. For the Wolves, Megan Mecham led the team with 14 points, including one 3-pointer, while Saige Jensen contributed six points with two 3-pointers.

The Kearns Cougars (2-2) prevailed over the Tooele Buffaloes (0-3) in a game that ended 66-49. Iman Finau led the scoring for the Cougars with 17 points including one 3-pointer, closely followed by Kylee Glade with 16 points. Lindsey Tafili also made significant contributions, netting 10 points including one 3-pointer. The Buffaloes were led by Kennedy Searle’s unforgettable performance with 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and Josie Kennedy added 11 points.

The Bountiful Redhawks (3-2) triumphed over the Sky View Bobcats (3-2) in a game that ended 54-39. Taylor Harvey led the scoring for the Redhawks, notching an impressive 25 points, with Milika Satuala following closely with 17 points. For the Bobcats, Claire Fischer stood out, contributing 12 points including two 3-pointers.

The Judge Memorial Bulldogs (5-1) dominated the game against the Skyline Eagles (1-5), resulting in an impressive 62-34 victory. Elyah Ocampo led the Bulldogs’ scoring with 15 points which included three 3-pointers, while Makena Gardner added 11 points with one 3-pointer. On the Eagles’ side, Lauren Johnson put up a strong effort with 12 points, including four 3-pointers. Cami Groberg and Lindsay Nelson also added eight and six points respectively.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.

