High school girls basketball: Copper Hills cruises past Skyridge to remain undefeated

In a battle of two undefeated teams in the 6A classification, it was Copper Hills that got the best of a shorthanded Skyridge squad, cruising to a comfortable 52-30 victory on Tuesday night.

The home team got off to a quick start, with Skyridge scoring six of the first seven points of the game, but Copper Hills eventually eased into the game, ending the first quarter on an 8-0 run to make it a 9-6 lead heading into the second quarter, a lead the Grizzlies would never come close to giving up.

“The speed of the game was too fast at the beginning. We just made little mistakes, but once we slowed down and started taking our time I think the court opened up a little more for us. We were able to get some good looks at the basket,” said Copper Hills head coach Jake Timpson.

Copper Hills was led by Skylie Barker and Ellie Taylor, who contributed 20 and 17 points on the night, respectively. Ayla Marston also had a solid outing, contributing 11 points of her own in the victory.

“Ellie is a handful for any team to guard. She can shoot the 3 or she can drive to the basket and does a lot of really good things for us. Skylie is one of our rocks. She’s able to distribute the ball, she can attack the basket and shoot as well, so they’re a really good 1-2 punch,” Timpson said.

Copper Hills firmly seized the momentum and remained in complete control throughout. The Grizzlies’ biggest lead of the first half came with less than a minute left when Taylor Johnson found Barker streaking down the middle of the lane for an easy layup, increasing the lead to 22-10 heading into the break.

It was much of the same in the second half, with Copper Hills continuing to apply the pressure on both ends of the court.

Six straight points scored by Barker midway through the final quarter gave Copper Hills its biggest lead of the night at 23, sealing the victory for the visitors, keeping them undefeated on the season.

Skyridge got its first loss of the season, dropping its record to 3-1. The Falcons were led in scoring by Merceius Mili with 12 points and Shae Toole with eight.

“My message was that it’s nice to get a win on Dec. 5, but we want to win in late February and late March,” Timpson said.

“Skyridge is a really good team and missing some really good players. It’s nice to win, but if we know that if we have to face this team again, it’s going to be different.”

