Disneyland announces 2024 festival dates

Disneyland recently announced its full calendar for 2024, including the dates for Pixar Fest and the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

Disney Parks celebrate special events, including holidays and festivals, throughout the year. Often, these festivals include unique shows, decorations and food. However, this is the first time Disney has announced the year’s full lineup at once, which will allow guests to plan their visits ahead of time. The expanded reservation calendar will also let guests make park reservations up to 180 days in advance.

2024 promises to be a busy year for Disneyland, with the new Pixar Place Hotel opening Jan. 30 and “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” — which will replace the “Splash Mountain” ride — opening later in the year. The park will also be hosting a slew of half-marathons and similar races for the first time since the pandemic shut them down in 2020.

What are the Disneyland festivals?

Disneyland’s 2024 seasonal event calendar features nine festivals. This year’s lineup does not include any new festivals, although not all of them occur annually. For instance, the “Star Wars” event “Season of the Force” was only held once previously, in 2015.

The first event on the calendar is the Lunar New Year celebration, which honors Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean traditions with food and a parade led by Mushu, the dragon from the 1999 Disney classic “Mulan.”

The second event, “Celebrate Gospel,” will welcome gospel music artists and community choirs, while “Anaheim Ducks Days” will celebrate the Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club’s 30th anniversary.

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is a “gastronomic extravaganza” inspired by California’s diverse culinary scene, with a wide range of new menu items and cooking demonstrations on display throughout the park.

“Season of the Force” celebrates all things “Star Wars,” with special food and merchandise and updated rides. The festival was last held in 2015 in preparation for the release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

“Pixar Fest,” a summer festival celebrating friendship and all things Pixar, will introduce new parades and decor throughout both parks. Pixar Fest was last held in 2018 to launch California Adventure’s new “Pixar Pier” area.

“Plaza de Familia” is a family-focused, Mexican-inspired celebration honoring Día de los Muertos through music, food and related activities.

“Halloween Time” will transform the parks into a haunted wonderland before Disneyland Resort ends the year with “Holidays at Disneyland Resort” to celebrate the winter holidays.

What are the 2024 Disneyland event dates?