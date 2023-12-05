Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, December 6, 2023 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

No. 14 BYU smothers Evansville in blowout tuneup for trip to Utah

Jaxson Robinson continues his artillery from deep off the bench

By Dick Harmon Dick Harmon
SHARE No. 14 BYU smothers Evansville in blowout tuneup for trip to Utah
BYU celebrates a 3 during the game against the Evansville Aces at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

BYU celebrates a 3 during the game against the Evansville Aces at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

No. 14 BYU invited the legendary Jerry Sloan’s Evansville Purple Aces into the Marriott Center Tuesday and put a Sloan-style pistol-whipping on his alma mater, 96-55.

And it wasn’t that close.   

The Cougars held Evansville to 30 points under its scoring average, and the 8-0 start for Mark Pope’s team is the best at BYU since 2011.

Jaxson Robinson continued his torrid shooting off the bench, leading all scorers with 19 points. BYU had six players in double figures with one only player, Trevin Knell, playing more than 25 minutes for his 13 points.

The Cougars went on a 17-0 run before Robinson ever lit up.

Bringing Robinson off the bench is like a video game cheat.

“You give a good team an inch, they take a mile,” said Evansville coach David Ragland.

Pope is 32-2 at BYU when holding a team under 60, which the Cougars have done five times this season.

Pope said he couldn’t compare his team to that 2011 team right now.

“We’re just trying to get our guys lost in the details right now and that’s fun,” he said. “I’ve never coached a team where they’ve been so focused on the game on the court and are never distracted by wins, the media, the opponent, or where we play. They care about the details.”

In an exercise leading up to Saturday’s rivalry game at Utah, BYU bludgeoned 7-2 Evansville on the boards 47-34, and outscored UE in bench points 46-16.

The Cougars won the battle in the paint 40-26 and outshot the visitors 53% to 33% while making 14 3s on 44% shooting beyond the arc to Evansville’s 17%.

The 41-point victory, which cooled down from a 47-point lead at 85-38 with 5:35 left in the game on a Knell layup, surpassed BYU’s standard as No. 2 in the NCAA win margin by 25 points.

And the Cougars let it slip a bit in the waning moments of the game.

merlin_3009549.jpg

BYU guard Jaxson Robinson (2) shoots during the game against the Evansville Aces at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
1 of 18
merlin_3009547.jpg

BYU guard Spencer Johnson (20) shoots during the game against the Evansville Aces at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
2 of 18
merlin_3009545.jpg

BYU guard Richie Saunders (15) shoots over Evansville Aces forward Yacine Toumi (10) during the game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
3 of 18
BYU celebrates a 3 during the game against the Evansville Aces at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

BYU celebrates a 3 during the game against the Evansville Aces at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
4 of 18
merlin_3009541.jpg

BYU head coach Mark Pope calls out from the bench during the game against the Evansville Aces at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
5 of 18
merlin_3009539.jpg

Evansville Aces forward Ben Humrichous (13) shoots over BYU guard Jaxson Robinson (2) during the game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
6 of 18
merlin_3009537.jpg

BYU guard Trey Stewart (1) breaks away down the court during the game against the Evansville Aces at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
7 of 18
merlin_3009535.jpg

BYU guard Trevin Knell (21) shoots during the game against the Evansville Aces at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
8 of 18
merlin_3009533.jpg

BYU fans try to distract Evansville Aces forward Yacine Toumi (10) while he shoots free throws at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
9 of 18
merlin_3009531.jpg

BYU guard Trey Stewart (1) moves the ball down the court during the game against the Evansville Aces at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
10 of 18
merlin_3009529.jpg

BYU forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) goes to the hoop during the game against the Evansville Aces at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
11 of 18
merlin_3009527.jpg

BYU fans cheer as their team leads the Evansville Aces at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
12 of 18
merlin_3009525.jpg

BYU head coach Mark Pope talks to his players during a timeout in the game against the Evansville Aces at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
13 of 18
merlin_3009523.jpg

BYU guard Trey Stewart (1) loses the ball as he moves against Evansville Aces guard Tanner Cuff (1) during the game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
14 of 18
merlin_3009521.jpg

BYU guard Richie Saunders (15) goes up against Evansville Aces center Michael Day (33) during the game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
15 of 18
merlin_3009519.jpg

BYU forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) dunks during the game against the Evansville Aces at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
16 of 18
merlin_3009517.jpg

BYU guard Dallin Hall (30) drives against Evansville Aces guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. (20) at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
17 of 18
merlin_3009515.jpg

BYU guard Spencer Johnson (20) goes to the hoop against Evansville Aces forward Yacine Toumi (10) at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
18 of 18
merlin_3009549.jpg
merlin_3009547.jpg
merlin_3009545.jpg
BYU celebrates a 3 during the game against the Evansville Aces at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
merlin_3009541.jpg
merlin_3009539.jpg
merlin_3009537.jpg
merlin_3009535.jpg
merlin_3009533.jpg
merlin_3009531.jpg
merlin_3009529.jpg
merlin_3009527.jpg
merlin_3009525.jpg
merlin_3009523.jpg
merlin_3009521.jpg
merlin_3009519.jpg
merlin_3009517.jpg
merlin_3009515.jpg

Robinson scored 14 points in 13 minutes to bust open a 10-point BYU lead in the first half and push it to 47-25 at intermission. 

Robinson hit a trio of 3-pointers, one of them a 4-point play when he was fouled with 1:15 to play in the period. 

Robinson didn’t enter the game until eight minutes after tipoff.

“The game was super fun,” said Knell. “Coach always talks about keep to the standard no matter the team or circumstances. He talks about us coming in a wave. We play 17 guys and the standard is doing the little things.”

BYU continued its season-long assault from outside, displaying a consistent attack from distance in keeping with its role as one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the country. 

The Cougars closed the first half on a 16-2 run highlighted by a back cut pass from Aly Khalifa to Noah Waterman at the buzzer.

Khalifa continued to display his passing skills in this game and got his first 3-point field goal of the season when left alone at the top of the key with 14:13 left in the first half to give BYU a 12-10 lead.

Evansville came to Provo a 7-1 team but was overwhelmed by BYU’s inside and outside attack and found it tough to run its offense on the road against Pope’s defense and rotation.

Effective both inside and out midway through the first half, Knell and Dallin Hall combined for three treys to go with Robinson’s 3 of 5 from distance. 

Evansville simply couldn’t keep pace.

BYU had made 8 of 19 from beyond the arc at half while UE converted 3 of 16, a differential of 24-9 points in the first 20 minutes. It’s a formula BYU has relied upon all season.

Analysts say BYU should stick with the bomb-launching as a national leader in makes per game (12.6) and attempts (33.0). Both statistical standards were matched or surpassed Tuesday night. 

BYU had 26 assists, more than Evansville’s 22 field goals.

That’s some team grease.

Knell said BYU’s defense is clicking at present because of the high level of communication he and his teammates deploy during the game. 

“Also, we are so mature this year that we can do three things at once and trust the guy in the back end,” he said.

“We have a blue collar attitude. We have what we call the combat zone and we go out to win the combat zone no matter what.”

The Cougars next play the Utes, who defeated Southern Utah Tuesday night 88-86.

“We’re just going to take it for a ride and see where we get,” said Pope of this early season, which has the Cougars ranked in the top five in KenPom heading into the team’s toughest test of the preseason.

Next Up In BYU sports
Bronco Mendenhall is reportedly the favorite to land an open CFB job
Surf’s up and BYU is riding the wave
A new proposal from the NCAA president would revolutionize college sports
Who’s staying, who’s leaving, who’s incoming for BYU football? Tracking 2024 decisions
What’s going on with Zach Wilson and the Jets?
Trap game? No. 14 BYU welcomes 7-1 Evansville to Provo on Tuesday night