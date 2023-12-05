Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, December 6, 2023 | 
U.S. & World Video

Video: Watch as policemen chase a deer through an elementary school

Over Thanksgiving break, ‘Rudolph’ broke into an elementary school in New Jersey, and police body cameras captured the officers’ whole chase

By Eva Terry
SHARE Video: Watch as policemen chase a deer through an elementary school
Body camera footage shows Toms River (New Jersey) Police Department officers chasing a deer through a school in November.

Body camera footage shows Toms River (New Jersey) Police Department officers chasing a deer through an elementary school in November.

Twitter.com/accuweather

Cedar Grove Elementary School in Toms River, New Jersey, had an unexpected visitor over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend when a deer broke in through a window. A man on a walk with his dog in the area alerted the police at 10 p.m. on Nov. 25 after seeing the deer breaking and entering, ABC reported.

AccuWeather, a weather app, posted footage of the policemen’s body cameras to X on Dec. 2 as they chased the animal through several hallways and classrooms.

In the video, the deer, nicknamed “Rudolph,” ran down a long hallway at Cedar Grove and pried open an unlocked door to a classroom. Inside that room, it scampered across a long desk in front of a blackboard, knocking books, tissue boxes and decorations to the floor.

As the deer walked across the desk, a policeman poked its hind quarters to have it keep moving forward. Once outside, it fled the scene, avoiding custody.

One comment on AccuWeather’s post humorously said, “Don’t shoot, Santa told me to pick up the kids mail!”

Another said, “What in I am Legend is going on?!”

Rudolph didn’t appear to have any serious injuries from the event, though the officers used a dog snare to get the animal out of the classroom, per The Associated Press. The window it broke in through has been boarded up, so odds that Rudolph can get into the school again are low.