These are the top 9 singers on ‘The Voice’

“The Voice” has reached the live portion of the competition, allowing viewers to finally vote and weigh in on their favorite singers.

As of Tuesday night, Season 24 is officially down to nine singers — and that number will drop to the final five next week. Tuesday’s episode was a big victory for coaches Reba McEntire and Niall Horan, who each got to keep all three singers on their teams. Gwen Stefani took a big hit, losing two of her three singers.

Here’s a breakdown of the nine singers who still have a shot at winning this season of “The Voice.”

Who are the top 9 singers on ‘The Voice’ 2023?

Team Reba

Ruby Leigh

Ruby Leigh has been a standout contestant on “The Voice” this season. The 16-year-old country singer/yodeler from Foley, Missouri, easily won over all four coaches during her audition with a performance of Patsy Montana’s “I Want To Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart.”

Perhaps most surprisingly, John Legend — not McEntire — was the first to turn his chair for the singer.

“I’ve truly never heard anything like what you just did. I loved how clear and precise and piercing and beautiful your tone was. ... How is a human being able to do the things that you’re doing?” he said, noting her impressive yodeling skills. “You can win ‘The Voice,’ honestly.”

Stefani added that she was “blown away” by Leigh, and even did a little yodeling of her own in an attempt to woo the teen to her team. McEntire followed up with her own yodeling.

“I can’t believe what’s going on in this audition,” Horan said with a laugh, calling Leigh’s energy “insane.” “You got four chairs for a reason.”

After some deliberation, Leigh joined McEntire’s team and has stayed there for her entire run on the show.

Jacquie Roar

It took a little while for Jacquie Roar to get the coaches’ attention, but when she did, she did it with a bang: Halfway through Gretchen Wilson’s “Here for the Party,” the 37-year-old singer from North Plains, Oregon, shifted from country to rock and seemed to channel her inner Janis Joplin.

It got all four coaches to turn around.

“You left it all on the floor,” Legend said.

“Your range is incredible,” McEntire added.

All of the coaches praised her ability to channel so many different styles and influences during the brief performance.

“You’re going to be a showstopper on the show,” Horan said.

Although Roar initially joined Stefani’s team, McEntire snagged the singer during the following round.

Jordan Rainer

Jordan Rainer made a bold move when she auditioned with “Fancy” — one of McEntire’s biggest hits. Following her rock-infused rendition, the 33-year-old country singer from Atoka, Oklahoma — McEntire’s home state — said it’s a song that carries a lot of meaning for her.

“It was written by a strong woman, it was made famous by a strong woman, and it represents lyrically what women do to survive, and I am a woman who has done what I’ve had to do to survive,” she told the show’s coaches. “And so I feel that song in every bone in my body.”

All four coaches seemed to feel her emotion, too — Rainer got a four-chair turn with her performance. And while McEntire seemed to be the obvious choice, all of the coaches put up a fight. Legend, who is more selective when it comes to picking people for his team, called her “an exceptional vocalist.”

“You are a real-deal singer with a great range, great charisma, great stage presence,” he said. “You’re gonna do fantastically on the show.”

Rainer ultimately joined McEntire’s team and has stayed there the entire time. Most recently, she finished in the bottom four of the top 12 but earned the audience’s instant save vote to make it to the top nine and continue on in the competition.

Team Gwen

Bias

Although Blake Shelton is no longer a coach on “The Voice,” performing one of the country star’s hit songs was still a bold move for Bias to make during his audition — Shelton is married to Stefani, a coach on the show who often reminds contestants that her husband is just a phone call away.

After his performance of “God’s Country,” Bias had his pick between Stefani and McEntire.

“I loved your energy, I love your spirit,” Stefani said, adding that as a coach she would encourage the 23-year-old singer from Chattanooga, Tennessee, to bring out more growl in his voice. “I think it’s just really exciting to meet a young country guy that has that much spark and energy.”

Although Bias said he has been a McEntire fan for a long time, he ended up going with Stefani, and has remained on her team throughout his run in the competition.

Team Niall

Mara Justine

Mara Justine had all four coaches fighting over her with her rendition of Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” during her audition.

“I love your voice, I love your confidence, your stage presence,” McEntire told the 21-year-old singer from New Jersey following the performance.

Horan added that Justine was setting the bar high for the competition this season and told the singer she was in his “wheelhouse.” But Justine opted to join Legend’s team — after an impromptu duet with the Grammy Award-winning singer on his hit “All of Me.”

Justine stayed with Legend until the Knockouts, where she got stolen by Horan.

“The Voice” isn’t Justine’s first reality competition show. Over the years, the singer has also competed on “America’s Got Talent” and “American Idol,” making it to the top 12 and top 14, respectively.

Huntley

It only took a few notes of The Black Crowes’ “She Talks to Angels” for Huntley to get all four coaches to turn around. And it was clear to all four coaches that Huntley, a 33-year-old singer from Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a seasoned artist who knows what he’s doing.

“You sing your own way,” said Horan, who noted that he loved the power and control in Huntley’s voice. “It’s so beautiful to listen to.”

“Your voice is incredible,” McEntire added, noting that she heard some Chris Stapleton styling in his Southern rock voice.

Huntley was visibly touched by the coaches’ responses to his performance.

“It sounds like you’ve been on big stages before, so to look at you being so humble and shocked by all of us turning for you is kind of amazing to me,” Legend said. “Your voice sounds so ready, it’s so ready for the world, ready for the radio. And truly one of the best voices we’ve heard.”

Huntley ultimately ended up joining Horan’s team, where he has remained for the entire competition.

Nini Iris

Niall Horan fought really hard to get Nini Iris on his team — and it paid off.

Horan and all of the coaches were floored following the 27-year-old singer’s performance of “I See Red,” by Everybody Loves an Outlaw. Stefani called it “a Grammys performance” and Horan went so far as to say he believed Iris could win the whole competition.

“That was the best vocal of the day, without a shadow of a doubt,” Horan told the singer, who hails from the country Georgia but has lived in New York for the past seven years. “The pop rock singer in you really came to fruition. It was so strong, powerful, commanding. ... I think we’re looking at a potential winner here.”

“Your singing is absolutely spectacular,” McEntire added. “I think you could sing anything. You could probably sing the phone book and all of us would’ve turned around.”

In the end, Iris opted to join Horan’s team, where she has stayed for her entire run on the competition, each week getting closer to making the coach’s prediction come true.

Team Legend

Mac Royals

It didn’t take long for Mac Royals to capture the attention of all four coaches with his soulful rendition of John Mayer’s “Gravity.”

“That was such a beautiful rendition of that song,” Legend told the singer from Arkansas following the audition. “You made us forget about the original and just think about who is this person? And I was so moved by the performance.”

“You sound like such a true, pure artist with the way that you sing,” Stefani added.

Royals told the coaches that there aren’t many opportunities for musicians in his home state and that his biggest goal in being on “The Voice” was to help create a bridge between Arkansas and the music industry.

McEntire noted that she grew up in a small town in Oklahoma and has learned about the power of giving back throughout her career. Royals ultimately ended up selecting McEntire to be his coach, but his time with the country legend was short-lived: Legend stole him during the Battle round, and Royals has stayed on his team ever since.

Lila Forde

Stefani put up a big fight to try and get singer-songwriter Lila Forde on her team.

“This is what the world needs,” Stefani said following Forde’s rendition of Blind Faith’s “Can’t Find My Way Home.” “The way you performed it, the confidence, it’s everything that I love. It was so good. It was so beautiful. You’re my dream ‘Voice’ girl to work with.”

All of the coaches praised Forde, who currently plays gigs full time in the Los Angeles area, for her distinct style and originality.

“It was like listening to full-on Joni Mitchell stuff,” Horan said. “That reminded me of everything I love about music.”

Legend said Forde performed with wisdom, while McEntire noted that the singer is “an old soul” who is mature beyond her years.

Despite Stefani’s big pitch, Forde ended up selecting Legend as her coach, where she has stayed throughout her entire run in the competition.

Who was eliminated on ‘The Voice’ tonight?

The following singers were eliminated during Tuesday night’s reveal:

