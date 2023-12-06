Jazz 97, Mavericks 147: Inside the numbers

DALLAS — The Utah Jazz fell to 7-14 on the season and never stood a chance on Wednesday night as the Dallas Mavericks pulled off a 147-97 wire-to-wire, blowout win.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s 50-point loss:

Best performance: Luka Doncic had a 29-point triple-double in the first half. He went on to finish the night with a cool 40 points to go with 11 assists and 10 rebounds and didn’t have to play at all in the fourth quarter.

Worst performance: Walker Kessler went 3-of-7 on Wednesday, finishing with just six points and zero blocks in 27 minutes.

52: The Mavericks led by as many as 52 points and the Jazz never got close to sniffing a lead.

44.9%: The Mavericks shot an impressive 55.4% from the field, but maybe even more impressive was their lights out shooting from beyond the arc, where they went 22-of-49 44.9%).

12: While the Mavericks were having an excellent shooting night, the Jazz connected on just 12 3-pointers total.

Best of the best: Doncic’s first-half triple-double was the highest scoring triple-double in the first half of an NBA game.

Worst of the worst: It was the first game since Oct. 27 that Kessler has recorded zero blocks.