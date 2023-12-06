High school girls basketball: Wednesday night roundup

Brighton held off a late rally from Corner Canyon in the fourth quarter to beat the Chargers 54-51 in improving to 5-0 on the season. Elina Mortensen spearheaded the scoring for Corner Canyon with an impressive contribution of 26 points, followed by Maia Rhay with 15 points.

On Brighton’s side, Olivia Stephens took the lead with 18 points, closely followed by Taylor Workman and Sophie Nielsen with 11 and 10 points respectively.

Brighton methodically built a 33-24 lead by halftime and extended it to 47-37 heading into the fourth quarter.

Mountain Ridge was able to stage a comeback to defeat Fremont, 49-45. The victory improves Mountain Ridge’s record to 3-1, while Fremont saw their record drop to 0-3. Awbrey Andersen and Jalyn Coombs each scored 9 points for Fremont, while Kale Brian contributed 5 points of her own. Kya Newton emerged as the star for Mountain Ridge with a game-high 17 points and two 3-pointers, while contributions from Jessica Maynard and Kaylee Montgomery, who scored 10 and 8 points respectively, helped Mountain Ridge secure the victory. The turning point came in the second half, with Mountain Ridge outscoring Fremont 25-19, reversing the tide of the game. The match was a part of a seasonal tournament.

Layton Christian had no problem defeating Ben Lomond with a dominating 55-34 victory. Layton’s Penelope Arroyo shined with 18 points, including three 3-pointers made, while Jessica McKain added nine points and a 3-pointer. While Ben Lomond’s efforts were led by Dory Jenson with 10 points, it wasn’t enough to turn the tide. Layton Christian’s superior scoring in the third quarter significantly shaped the outcome of this game. With the victory Layton Christian got their 2nd win of the season, improving 2-4 while Ben Lomond see’s their record fall to 3-2.

West Jordan pulled off an impressive victory against Roy, 44-34, behind a strong effort by Rochelle Afo Manuma, who scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, in addition to two 3-pointers. Isabella Knight also contributed 10 points, while Giselle Muffett chipped in with nine points and five rebounds for West Jordan. Roy’s Nicole Williams put up a valiant fight with 12 points and six rebounds, aided by Rihanna Jones’ seven points. West Jordan improves to 2-0 on the season, while Roy drops their record to 1-3.

Bonneville cruised to victory over Logan in a comprehensive win, 49-13, showcasing its dominance from the opening quarter. Sidnee Geerdes led the charge for Bonneville with 11 points. Tailey Buckway and Charity McDonald also made significant contributions, scoring eight points each. Logan received strong efforts from Airi Vasquez who scored seven points, and Maddie Dixson and Harper Deal contributing five points each. Bonneville improved their season record to 3-1, while Logan slipped to 1-5 for their season.

Payson took advantage of a third-quarter surge to win over Riverton, 49-32. Cheznie Roundy led the scoring for Payson with 17 points and three 3-pointers, followed by Quincy Mathews with 12 points and Oaklie Jackman adding 11 points. Riverton’s Faythe Stauffer put up 12 points and Emmalee Christensen scored 10, but their efforts failed to pull Riverton ahead. The victory improves Payson’s overall record to 3-2, while Riverton saw their record drop to 2-3.

Valley grabbed the victory over El Capitan, Ariz., with a score of 44-33. The victory was largely buoyed by Rachel Cox who stood out with 19 points while Kimber Reeve added 11. Maddie Cox also chipped in four points and secured a 3-pointer. El Capitan, Ariz. put up a spirited fight, but the deficit was too wide to cover by the end. This game alters the records of both teams, with Valley grabbing their first win of the season and seeing their record improve to 1-4. El Capitan, Ariz., saw their record dip to 4-3.

Escalante defeated Pinnacle, 43-22, in a game marked by a decisive shift in the third quarter. Mazee Dunton led Escalante’s scoring efforts, contributing 19 points, with McCall Dunton adding another 10. Jostyn McLean was the standout player for Pinnacle, managing to score 15 points in the losing effort. Escalante improved to 3-1 on their season, while Pinnacle dropped to 4-3.

North Summit secured the victory over Wasatch in a closely contested game, the final score being 61-51. Hartlynn Richins took the spotlight for North Summit, scoring an impressive 23 points. She was well backed up by Hayzlyn Murdock and Chezlie Langston who contributed 14 and 13 points respectively. In a losing effort, Ashley Garner led the Wasatch side with 15 points, closely followed by Filifaiesea Liava’a with 14 points. Despite a solid performance, Wasatch fell short, leaving North Summit to take home the victory. North Summit remains undefeated and improves to 6-0 on the season. With the loss Wasatch encountered their first loss of the season, dropping to 5-1.

Ogden put together a strong performance and defeated Park City with a score of 37-21. The highest scorer for Ogden was Izzy Nestel, who put up 13 points, including three 3-pointers. She was followed by Salote Tonga with 8 points and Macy Vine adding 6 points. Leah Yaeger was the highest scorer for Park City with 5 points, but the team’s overall performance couldn’t override Ogden’s defense. This game impacts the season standings with Ogden improving to 2-2 on the season, while Park City dropped to 1-5.

Northridge was able to secure the victory over Weber with a final score of 50-41. For Northridge, Kaylee Hess stood out, scoring an impressive 24 points, while Mae Stevenson also had a solid game, contributing 12 points. Abby Sayer had a team high 11 points for Weber, followed by Rylee Jugler with 8. Despite Weber’s attempts to overtake in the third quarter, Northridge was able to maintain their lead and secure the win. Northridge improves to 2-1 on the season, while Weber drops to 1-4.

In a high-scoring affair, Lehi managed to secure a win over Bingham with the final tally of 67-57. Addy Scrivner had an impressive performance for Lehi, scoring a game high 29 points, complemented by McKinly Faux and Sammi Love who scored 10 and 8 points respectively. On Bingham’s side, Brianna Badonie led the scoring with 17 points, followed by Lena Casperson with 11 points and Addy Horsley contributing 10 points. Despite a close run, Bingham couldn’t take the lead, resulting in the win for Lehi. With the victory, Lehi remains undefeated and improves to 3-0, while Bingham slips to 4-2 on the season.

Box Elder came out victorious over Mountain Crest, 58-45, in a closely contested game. Leading Box Elder’s charge was Jocelyn Vranes with 14 points, followed closely by Ashlyn Wight with 10. The leading scorer for Mt. Crest was Kali Jones who put up 16 points, while Lily Smith contributed a worthwhile 15 points. A dominant third quarter by Box Elder secured them the victory. This victory boosts Box Elder record to 2-2 on the season, while Mountain Crest remains winless and drops to 0-4.

