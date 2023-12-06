Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, December 6, 2023 | 
Watch: Opponent drops to a knee and prays for Trevor Lawrence after injury

Cincinnati Bengals defender Trey Hendrickson earned praise for his show of support for the quarterback

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is assisted off the field after he was injured during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is assisted off the field after he was injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla.

John Raoux, Associated Press

Seconds after Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence went down with an ankle injury on Monday night, one of his opponents bent over to help him up.

And when Lawrence fell down again due to pain, that opponent, Cincinnati Bengals defender Trey Hendrickson, dropped down near him to pray.

The touching moment was caught on camera as game commentators tried to sort out if Lawrence would be OK. The NFL shared the short video clip on Tuesday, describing Hendrickson as a “class act.”

As of Wednesday morning, the video has been viewed more than 5.6 million times on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Thousands of viewers have replied to or quote tweeted the video with kind words for Hendrickson.

“Unbelievable moment. I’ll always root for Hendrickson after that,” said X user Clemson Sports.

“Instantly praying for his brother in Christ. Trey, you have been representing your faith in Jesus Christ beautifully all season, on the field & in every interview I’ve heard,” said user Lady Kate Blacket.

User Anton Sorkin similarly praised Hendrickson — “Great show of Christian character from Trey Hendrickson,” he said — and shared an old clip of the Bengals defensive end thanking God after he was named to a second-straight NFL Pro Bowl.

“Everything I have and everything I am is for my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Hendrickson says in the old video.

Lawrence left the game after the ankle injury and was unable to return. On Tuesday, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said the quarterback has a high-ankle sprain and hasn’t been ruled out for the team’s next game, on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

“Asked if Trevor Lawrence has a legitimate shot to play Sunday vs. Cleveland, Pederson says he’s not going to put a timetable on it and reiterates they’ll see how he looks in a couple of days,” reported Tom Pelissero from NFL Network.

Later in the day on Tuesday, Lawrence thanked everyone for their prayers and support in a post on X.

“Thanks to everyone for the prayers and everyone that reached out,” he said. “It is much appreciated.”

