Zach Wilson will start for the Jets this weekend

Zach Wilson is returning to the New York Jets starting lineup on Sunday, three weeks after getting benched.

Jets coach Robert Saleh announced the news Wednesday, noting that Wilson is “fired up” to play.

“Zach gives us our best chance to win, and we’re giving him another opportunity to prove that,” Saleh said.

"He's fired up."



Wilson was benched on Nov. 19 during a game against the Buffalo Bills in favor of Tim Boyle, who went on to start the past two games, which were both losses.

Boyle was then benched this past Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, and Trevor Siemian took over.

On Monday, The Athletic reported that the Jets were interested in having Wilson return to the starting lineup but that the former BYU quarterback was resisting that plan due to injury concerns.

But then Saleh refuted the report, saying that Wilson had expressed a desire to start, as the Deseret News previously reported.

On Wednesday, Saleh referenced that past conversation, noting that Wilson is excited to lead the offense once again.

“He came into my office. He wants the ball. He’s excited about getting this opportunity,” Saleh said.

It’s still unclear what the rest of the season and then the offseason will hold for Wilson, who was drafted second overall by the Jets in 2021.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was meant to be the team’s starter this season but was injured during the first game, has returned to practice and has expressed interest in playing again this season if his repaired Achilles is stable.

The Jets will face the Houston Texans on Sunday at 11 a.m. MST.

