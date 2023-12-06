Utah receiver Mikey Matthews enters transfer portal

Utah receiver Mikey Matthews has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Wednesday afternoon.

In a message on social media, Matthews thanked Utah’s coaching staff, his teammates and fans.

Matthews, a freshman this year, played in all 12 of the Utes’ games and had 29 receptions for 261 yards, putting him in third among the team’s receivers in both categories.

“He goes out and makes plays and for a true freshman to do some of the things he’s doing, he’s really good,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Matthews also had 15 kick returns for 309 yards, which was the fourth-best kick return average in the Pac-12.

The 5-foot-8, 180-pound freshman was primed for an even bigger role in the offense with quarterback Cam Rising returning in 2024. He filled a Britain Covey-type role in the slot, plus showed flashes of becoming a dangerous punt returner.

“He’s just one of those guys that comes in a lot like Covey was ... and the moment’s not too big. He doesn’t have the deer in the headlights look. He’s got that fire in his eye and he’s ready to go,” Whittingham said.

A former rugby player, Matthews showed toughness all year, and was unfazed by hits on passes over the middle, always popping right back up.

The receiver is one of the most notable players to have announced his intention to leave the University of Utah this week. Other notable departures include quarterbacks Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson.

Matthews was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He played for Mission Viejo High in Mission Viejo, California, and was the three-time South Coast League MVP, according to his bio on Utah football’s website.