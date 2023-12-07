High school girls basketball: Thursday night roundup

Undefeated Kanab (6-0) conquered Viewmont (1-3) 55-38 as part of the Southern Classic tournament. Kanab’s Anna Cutler led the charge with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, followed by Rylee Little who contributed a solid 12 points. The Vikings’ top scorer was Kristina Gunnell with 10 points and a 3-pointer, while Sophie Gold added nine points and three 3-pointers. After leading for three quarters, the Cowboys sealed the deal with 11 points in the fourth quarter.

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels (4-1) comfortably prevailed over the Jordan Beetdiggers (1-3) in the Beetdigger Classic, with a final score of 56-39. Kya Newton of the Sentinels scored 14 points, including two 3-pointers, closely followed by teammate Courtney Jenson with 13 points and three 3-pointers. For the Beetdiggers, Claire Todacheeny scored 15 points and nailed five 3-pointers. The Sentinels secured their victory with a strong third quarter, adding 15 points to their lead.

The Fremont Silverwolves (1-3) claimed a victory over the American Fork Cavemen (2-4) by a score of 48-37 in the Beetdigger Classic. Ama Herrick led the Silverwolves offense with 12 points, with two 3-pointers, while Kale Brian added ten points, including one 3-pointer. For the Cavemen, Sarah Mathis had a high-scoring game with 19 points, including two 3-pointers. After being behind in the second quarter, the Silverwolves turned the tables by scoring 16 in the third and didn’t let up on defense, holding the Cavemen scoreless in the fourth.

In a tightly contested game, the Dixie Flyers (3-1) edged out the Moapa Valley Pirates (2-1) with a score of 35-34. Kealah Faumuina was the standout for the Flyers, contributing 22 points, including a 3-pointer. The Pirates’ highest scorer was Winward with 10 points. The Flyers rallied in the third quarter, outscoring the Pirates by four points, which ultimately made the difference in the outcome of the game.

The Carbon Dinos (2-2) dominated the Orem Tigers (1-4) at the Southern Classic with a convincing 73-43 victory. Amiah Timothy led the Dinos with an eye-catching 28 points, including one 3-pointer, while Madi Orth and Jacie Jensen added 14 and 10 points respectively. Mylie Louder put up a fight for the Tigers with 11 points. A high-scoring second quarter where the Dinos put up 20 points was crucial in setting up their win.

The North Sevier Wolves (2-4) registered a 45-36 victory over the Milford Tigers (3-2) at Milford. Brooklin Goble led the Wolves with 15 points, including one 3-pointer, while Alyssa Rosquist contributed a further 11 points. For the Tigers, Tayleah Spaulding was the top scorer with a hard-fought 19 points. The Wolves started strong in the first quarter, creating an advantage that the Tigers were unable to recover from, despite their best efforts in the third and fourth quarters.

The Tooele Buffaloes (1-3) claimed their first win of the season, besting the Granger Lancers (1-6) 48-35 at Granger. Josie Kennedy played a pivotal role for the Buffaloes, scoring 19 points, including one 3-pointer. Kennedy Searle also contributed significantly with 12 points. On the Lancers’ side, Kato Makoni put up 10 points with two 3-pointers, but it was not enough to overcome the Buffaloes’ lead. The Buffaloes demonstrated consistency in their scoring, putting up 14 points in each of the first three quarters to secure their victory.

The Cedar City Reds (3-1) convincingly defeated the Timpanogos Timberwolves (2-3), 51-17, in a game played at Timpanogos. For the Reds, Annalyse Shimada and Gabby Gomez were the top scorers with 15 and 14 points respectively, the latter also hitting three 3-pointers. Kenzie Bird and Tylee Nielson both added another six points each to the Reds’ tally. On the Timberwolves’ side, Alex Thorup led the scoring with 8 points, including two 3-pointers. Despite Thorup’s effort, the Reds’ strong defensive play held the Timberwolves to single-digit scoring in each quarter.

The Summit Academy Bears (2-3) pulled off a 51-48 win against the Kearns Cougars (2-3) in a closely contested match at Kearns. Kita Holmes from Summit Academy led all scorers with 20 points, while teammates Avery Backus and Destinee Flores contributed 12 and 11 points respectively. Destinee Flores stood out with three 3-pointers. For the Cougars, Iman Finau topped their scoring with 16 points, including one 3-pointer. Although the Bears managed to build a significant lead in the first half, the Cougars fought back in the second half but fell short of securing the victory.

In a contest at Pleasant Grove, the Pleasant Grove Vikings (4-2) surpassed the Springville Red Devils (1-5) 47-40. Sarah Newman and Amber Cook both contributed significantly for the Vikings, each scoring 15 points, with Cook scoring a basket from beyond the arc. Sami DelLamas led the scoring for the Red Devils with 12 points, closely followed by Bella Esplin with 11 points. Despite a late surge from the Red Devils in the fourth quarter, the Vikings managed to maintain their lead and secure the win.

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (6-1) ousted the Murray Spartans (3-3) in a keenly contested battle with a scoreline of 51-44 at Murray. Ashlynn Lainhart was the high scorer for the Golden Eagles with 13 points, two 3-pointers, six rebounds, and four steals while Kylee Gause contributed 12 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and two blocks. Jaynee Tanner posted 9 points, one 3-pointer, and nine rebounds. The leading scorer for the Spartans was Mia AuClaire with 20 points, including one three-pointer. Despite a strong start by the Spartans, the Golden Eagles rallied from the second quarter onwards to secure the victory.

In a game played at American Leadership, the Providence Hall Patriots (2-5) defeated the American Leadership Eagles (4-2) with a score of 47-29. Paige Krebs dominated for the Patriots, scoring a commanding 26 points. Sarah Scott contributed an additional 6 points. On the Eagles’ side, Kaytlynn Elswood scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers, while Zuri Smith added 10 points. The Patriots built their lead steadily across all quarters, effectively managing to hold the Eagles to single-digit scoring in nearly every quarter.

The Bear River Bears (1-2) claimed a 35-23 victory against the Park City Miners (1-6) in the Burchell Classic. Aubree Fry was the leading scorer for the Bears with 13 points, including one 3-pointer. Angelie Delgado contributed 5 points with an additional 3-pointer. On the Miners’ side, Leah Yaeger led the scoring with 14 points and three 3-pointers. Despite a strong showing from Yaeger, the consistent scoring of the Bears in all quarters led to their win, including holding the Miners scoreless in the final quarter.

The Grantsville Cowboys (6-1) clinched an overwhelming victory over the Stansbury Stallions (0-5), scoring a whopping 74 points. Leading the charge for the Cowboys was Avery Allred, who netted an impressive 22 points. Baylee Lowder added 19 points with one 3-pointer. Kamry Bryan and Lola Gardner both posted 6 points for the Stallions, but it wasn’t enough to challenge the Cowboys’ dominance. The Cowboys solidified their lead with a particularly strong third quarter where they scored 25 points.

The North Summit Braves (7-0) extended their winning streak after defeating the Morgan Trojans (1-5) 59-48 at North Summit. Presley Peterson of the Braves put up 16 points, and Chezlie Langston contributed with 14 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Eva Birkeland of the Trojans put up an impressive fight by scoring 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Despite a closely contested game in the first three quarters, the Braves cruised away in the fourth quarter with an 8 point lead to secure their victory.

The Piute Thunderbirds (4-4) convincingly defeated the Merit Academy Knights (0-5) with a scoreline of 55-16 in a game held at Piute. Amy Morgan and Kaycee Gleave led the Thunderbirds in scoring, each contributing 10 points. Ainsley Talbot and Kazlee King provided additional offensive support with 9 points each. On the Knights’ side, Liz Diaz led the scoring with 8 points, including one 3-pointer. The Thunderbirds established and maintained a significant lead throughout all quarters, taking them comfortably to victory.

The Rich Rebels (1-1) traveled to Lyman, Wyo. to take on the Eagles and came away with a 55-39 victory. Haydee Pugmire led the Rebel’s scoring with a commanding 17 points, while Violett Taylor contributed an additional 10. Jainee Wallentine added 9 points, including one 3-pointer to the Rebels’ tally. Despite the Eagles’ efforts in the second half, the Rebels managed to maintain their lead and secure the victory.

The visiting team from Cokeville, Wyoming claimed a 64-49 victory over the Manila Mustangs (4-2). On the Mustangs’ side, Kassali Wall showcased impressive form with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Kamryn Slaugh added 7 points with one 3-pointer to the Mustangs’ tally. Despite a balanced offensive effort in the second half from the Mustangs, they were unable to offset the lead established by Cokeville in the first half.

The Westlake Thunder (4-2) defeated the Judge Memorial Bulldogs (5-2) by a score of 56-50 at Westlake. Austyn Feller and Jada Willis were the thunderous duo for Westlake, scoring 16 and 15 points respectively, with Willis sinking two 3-pointers. For the Bulldogs, Elyah Ocampo led the charge with an impressive 23 points, including three 3-pointers. Despite a strong third-quarter attempt by Judge Memorial to reclaim the lead, Westlake regained control in the final quarter to secure their victory.

The Duchesne Eagles (6-1) managed a solid 44-32 victory over the American Heritage Patriots (4-3) at Duchesne. Kira Grant delivered an impressive performance for the Eagles, scoring 14 points, including one 3-pointer. Meanwhile, Kloee Cowan contributed another 10 points. For the Patriots, Afton Torgerson led with 9 points with three 3-pointers, and Ellie Reed added 7 points. The Eagles built a sizeable lead in the first half of the game, giving them a comfortable buffer for their ensuing victory.

The Maeser Prep Lions (1-5) grabbed their first win of the season, beating the Freedom Prep Academy Eagles (0-4) 47-19. Octavia Mosher was instrumental in the Lions’ victory, scoring 16 points, while Autumn Dossey contributed 15 points, including a 3-pointer. For the Eagles, Hope Adams was the top scorer with 7 points. The Lions established a strong lead in the first quarter and maintained it throughout the game to claim the victory.

The Gunnison Valley Bulldogs (3-4) defeated the Tintic Miners (1-5) by a score of 50-37 in a game that was held in Gunnison Valley. Maile Ha’o had an impressive game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18 points, including four 3-pointers. She received good support from Rylee Bartholomew, who added 13 points to the Bulldogs’ tally. For the Miners, Samantha Grimstead stood out by scoring 12 points, including one 3-pointer. The Bulldogs’ consistency throughout the game ensured their victory despite a third quarter push from the Miners.

In a tightly contested match at Richfield, the South Sevier Rams (4-0) secured a 45-39 win over the Richfield Wildcats (4-3). Leading the scoring for the Rams was Kinley Jensen with 14 points, with teammate Kanzas Mills adding 10 points, including two 3-pointers. For the Wildcats, Brielle Jolley was the top performer scoring 13 points, including three 3-pointers, while Abbee Albrecht chipped in 11 points. The two teams entered the final quarter tied, but South Sevier was able to outscore the Wildcats by 6 points to seal its fourth consecutive win to begin the season.

The Davis Darts (5-0) remained undefeated after surpassing the Timpview Thunderbirds (3-2) 56-37 at Timpview. Kendra Kitchen was the standout performer for the Darts, netting 24 points, closely followed by T’maea Eteuati with 16 points. Kate Richards also contributed with 12 points which includes two 3-pointers. For the Thunderbirds, Lina Ballin scored 10 points, including two from beyond the arc. The Darts established their dominance in the first quarter and maintained a steady lead throughout the game to secure their win.

The Emery Spartans (4-1) triumphed over the Union Cougars (1-7) with a score of 50-39 in a game hosted by Emery. Katelyn Nielson stole the show for the Spartans with a strong 20-point performance, while Kenadie Maughan and Saige Curtis contributed 9 and 8 points, respectively. Furthermore, Curtis made two 3-pointers, adding to the Spartans’ tally. Despite the Cougars’ efforts, the Spartans’ dominant third quarter secured their victory.

In a battle of previously 2-3 teams, the Spanish Fork Dons (3-3) claimed a decisive victory against the Uintah Utes (2-4), outscoring them 53-28 at Spanish Fork. Emily Gwillian, with 14 points, led the charge for Spanish Fork, along with Eden Erickson and Gracyn Cook who added 11 and 10 points respectively. For the Utes, McKenzie White, Joy Spencer, and Zoey Glenn each contributed 6 points. A high-scoring second quarter from the Dons meant that Uintah couldn’t catch up, ensuring their win.

The Beaver Beavers (4-1) defeated the Canyon View Falcons (2-3) with a score of 52-42 in a game held at Beaver. Alina Lurth led Beaver’s offense with an impressive 17 points, supported by Talia Alisa and Gentry Brown contributing 15 and 11 points respectively. For the Falcons, Kambree Potter was the top scorer with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Both Bethanee Vargas and Maylee Spencer made notable contributions, each adding 10 points to the Falcons’ tally. Despite a fourth-quarter push from the Falcons, the Beavers managed to hold onto their lead and secure the win.

The Juab Wasps (5-0) overwhelmed the Parowan Rams (0-3) with a resounding 70-16 victory at Parowan. Addison Hyatt topped the scoring for the Wasps with 15 points, including one 3-pointer, while Ava Cuff contributed an additional 10 points and one 3-pointer. Maggie Rosenbeck, Lucy Richards, and Madi Blankenagel also added 7 points each to the Wasps’ tally. For the Rams, Bella Robinson accounted for almost all their scoring with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. The Wasps showed their dominance throughout the game, restricting the Rams to a single-digit score in each quarter.

The Layton Lancers (1-5) secured a 48-40 win against the Cedar Valley Aviators (3-2) for their first victory of the season. Avery Potter was the standout for the Lancers, accumulating 18 points, including three 3-pointers, eight rebounds, one assist, four steals, and five blocks. She was admirably supported by Oakley Homer, who managed 12 points, one 3-pointer, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block. For the Aviators, Olivia Kaaihue scored 11 points, including one 3-pointer, and Ellie Larson added 10 points. A strong final quarter by the Lancers ensured a comeback victory after Cedar Valley’s third-quarter surge.

In a closely contested game at Millard, the North Sanpete Hawks (4-4) eked out a win over the Millard Eagles (1-6) with a final score of 43-41. Jessica Applegarth was the top scorer for the Hawks with 14 points, including one 3-pointer, while for the Eagles, Sydney Braman topped the chart with 10 points and a 3-pointer. An unusually slow third quarter saw the Hawks score only four points, but they held on for the win.

The Alta Hawks (5-1) posted a victory over the West Jordan Jaguars (2-1) with a final score of 55-48. Fuifuilupe Niumeitolu led the Hawks with an impressive 20 points, while teammates Brooklynn Larsen and Ashley Ferguson added 10 points each. Giselle Muffett, scoring a commendable 24 points including one 3-pointer, stood out for the Jaguars. The Hawks pulled ahead in the second half, outscoring the Jaguars by 16 points.

The Hurricane Tigers (5-2) notched a decisive 59-24 win over the Enterprise Wolves (3-5) at Hurricane. For the Tigers, Addison Crandall led the scoring with 15 points and a 3-pointer, along with Katen Myers and Nizhoni Dominguez who both contributed 10 points. Liza Balajadia was the high scorer for the wolves with 7 points, including one from a 3-pointer. A commanding third quarter from the Tigers, where they scored 22 points, was the ultimate deciding factor in the game.

Surging to a decisive 45-15 victory, Pine View Panthers improved their season record to 2-2 against the Hillcrest Huskies, who remain winless at an 0-7 record. Reese Gustin topped the scoring chart for the Panthers with 15 points, closely followed by Claire LeFevre with 13 points. For the Huskies, Emily Mandel led her team with six points, and notably netted two 3-pointers. The Panthers managed to pull ahead largely in the third quarter where they scored 17 points, outscoring the Huskies by a margin of 16.

The Hunter Wolverines (2-3) won against the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs (2-4) by a score of 50-44 in the Southern Classic. In the Mustangs’ performance, Kinsey Plewe was the main scorer with 16 points, which included two 3-pointers, while Colleen Korella added 12 points, also including two 3-pointers. However, their combined efforts were not enough to stave off the Wolverines, who maintained a steady scoring pace through all four quarters to secure their win.

