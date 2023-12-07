High school boys basketball: Thursday night roundup

In the Allstate Falcon Classic, Dixie got the victory over Westlake with a score of 75-62. Dixie received a standout performance from Kyle Lemke, who scored a game high 29 points. Logan Weidauer and Breckon Robinson also contributed significantly to Dixie’s victory with 15 and 14 points respectively. From the Westlake side, Symon Sua and Jace Adams led the scoring with 21 and 20 points respectively. Despite Westlake’s push in the third and fourth quarters, Dixie was able to maintain their lead, established in the stronger first half, and walked away with the win. Dixie improved their record to 3-0, while Westlake dropped to 0-3.

Making a strong showing at the 6A-5A High School Challenge, Fremont bested Viewmont with a 72-61 victory. Fremont’s Hunter Hansen dominated with 22 points, scoring six 3-pointers. Zach Masters gave a stellar contribution with 16 points, and Ryker Saunders netted 13 points including three 3-pointers. For Viewmont, it was Max Draper who led the team in scoring, scoring 21 points with two 3-pointers and gathering 4 rebounds. Fremont broke the game open in the third quarter, pouring in 24 points against Viewmont’s 12 in the quarter, setting the stage for their win. Fremont improves to 4-1 on the season, while Viewmont drops to 1-3.

In a tight game at the Allstate Falcon Classic tournament, Herriman edged out Brighton 66-64. Malcolm Johnson and Ike Palmer led Herriman in scoring with 19 and 18 points respectively, with Palmer landing two 3-pointers. Cale Barclay contributed 14 points to Herriman’s win and Carlo Mulford added another 10 points. In the losing effort, Brighton was led by Nash Matheson, who scored an impressive 26 points. Herriman improves to 4-1 on the season, while Brighton gets their first loss of the season and drops to 3-1.

Olympus defeated Weber 69-60 in the 6A-5A High School Challenge tournament. Dutch DowDell led the way for the Titans, scoring a game high 30 points, including three 3-pointers. Jordan Barnes chipped in with 12 points, while Reef Smylie added 18 of his own. For Weber, Hunter Schenck led the scoring with 27 points, contributing three 3-pointers, and Malachi Spencer contributed 18 points. A big third quarter helped Olympus clinch the victory. With the win, Olympus improves to 2-1 on the season, while Weber experienced their first defeat, dropping their record to 3-1.

In the North vs. South Classic, Bear River bested Cedar City by a score of 72-60. Kyver Jensen of Bear River was the top scorer of the game by getting 23 points, with Bridger Barfuss and Jace Roberts contributing significantly to the victory with 15 and 9 points respectively. For Cedar City, Landon Kreitzer led the scoring with 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Easton Albrecht and Tate Stubbs contributed 12 and 10 points respectively. Despite a strong start in the first quarter where they led Bear River by 5 points, Cedar City couldn’t keep the momentum going and fell short. With the win, Bear River improved to 5-1 on the season, while Cedar City remains winless and drops to 0-4.

In the Allstate Falcon Classic, Copper Hills got the victory over Skyridge with a final score of 61-52. Copper Hills had strong performances by Isaiah Reiser who scored 22 points including three 3-pointers, and Jacob Curtis and Tyler McVey who both scored 11 points each. For Skyridge, Jordan Kohler was the top scorer with 24 points including one 3-pointer and Jackson Mosteller. Despite a strong third quarter where Skyridge outscored Copper Hills 16-10, Copper Hills managed to hold onto their early lead and secure the victory. With the victory, Copper Hills gets their first win of the season and improves to 1-3, while Skyridge drops to 1-2.

In the 6A-5A High School Challenge, Davis emerged victorious with a 69-53 win against Box Elder. The star player for Davis was Zach Fisher, who made quite an impact with 21 points and one 3-pointer, while Ike Morgan contributed with an impressive 14 points and two 3-pointers. For Box Elder, Elijah Kersey led with 19 points including two 3-pointers, followed by Max Isaacson who netted 16 points. Davis made their breakthrough in the fourth quarter, where they scored 25 points against Box Elder’s 14, propelling them to victory. Davis improved their record to 3-2, while Box Elder remained winless and dropped to 0-4 on the season.

Providence Hall pulled off the win over Waterford with a final score of 60-46. Leading contributors to the win for Providence Hall were Dawson McDermaid, Ashton Melendez, and Dallin Wells, each scoring 13 points a piece. Ty Warnick added 8 points, including two 3-pointers. For Waterford, Hisham Ali was the top scorer with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and Carter Nielsen and Preston Jenkins contributed with 13 and 10 points respectively. Despite trailing in the first three quarters, Providence Hall made a remarkable comeback in the fourth, outscoring Waterford 26-16 to secure their victory. With the win, Providence Hall improves their record to 2-5, while Waterford dropped to 1-4.

Murray emerged victorious over Juan Diego with a score of 63-54. Murray’s victory was led by Isaiah Beh and Quinton Christman, each netting 15 points, with Christman also knocking down four 3-pointers. Treyce Wilson made a notable contribution with 13 points and two 3-pointers. For Juan Diego, scoring was a team effort with Stockton Young netting 9 points including one 3-pointer, Rahiti Tinirauarii adding 8 points with two 3-pointers, and Jake Wyatt contributing 6 points. Despite Juan Diego’s spirited comeback in the fourth quarter where they scored 25 points, Murray’s consistent performance in each quarter led them to the victory. Murray improved their season record to 4-1, while Juan Diego dropped to 1-2.

In a dominant performance, Kanab made easy work of Bryce Valley with a dominant 82-33 victory. Kanab saw a notable contribution from Kale Glover who racked up 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Cash Mortensen also chipped in with 19 points and made three 3-pointers, while Kyle Brown contributed with 15 points. For Bryce Valley, Zaren Roberts led the team with 11 points topped by three 3-pointers. A powerful surge by Kanab in the third quarter saw them scoring 33 points, far outpacing Bryce Valley’s 7, setting the tone for eventual win. With the win, Bryce Valley sees their record go to 4-1, while Knab drops to 3-3.

In a high scoring game, Highland got the better of Cottonwood, earning a victory with a score of 79-61. Leading the charge for Highland was George McConkie who scored 21 points, while teammates Soren Ries and Isaiah Drisdom added 15 and 14 points respectively. Jack Anderton also had a good game, chipping in with 12 points, including two 3-pointers. On the Cottonwood side, John Rosevear stood out with 18 points, including three 3-pointers. This was followed by Luke Park, Ryan Nielson, and Mason Tolley who contributed 11, 10, and 9 points respectively. Despite a surge by Cottonwood in the last two quarters, Highland managed to maintain their strong lead from the first half and secure the win. Highland improved their victory to 4-1, while Cottonwood dropped to 4-2.

In the North vs. South Classic,, Desert Hills got the win against Sky View with a score of 75-64. For Desert Hills, Eli Allred led the way with an impressive 34 points, including two 3-pointers. He was complemented by strong performances from Jackson Holman and Ben Chase who added 17 and 9 points respectively. On Sky View’s side, Bryton Williams led the scoring with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. He was followed by Zach Oxborrow and Macade Rolle scoring 11 and 10 points respectively. Despite trailing in the second quarter, Desert Hills maintained a lead throughout the game, ending the fourth quarter with a strong 22-14 run to secure the victory. With the win, Desert Hills improves to 3-1, while Sky View drops to 2-3.

In the North vs. South Classic, Logan claimed a convincing victory over Pine View with a final score of 79-60. Leading the scoring for Logan were Jalen Argyle and Jordan Child who contributed 19 and 18 points respectively. Nate De Morgan and Will Parkinson also contributed with each adding 15 points and contributing three 3-pointers each. Pine View saw a remarkable performance from Nash Schroeder, who scored 26 points. Griffen Shepherd provided solid support, contributing 17 points, including two 3-pointers. Despite Pine View’s aggressive efforts in the third quarter, Logan was able to comfortably secure their win, thanks to consistent scoring throughout all four quarters. With the win, Logan improved to 4-0 on the season, while Pine View dropped to 2-2.

Green Canyon got the better of Ben Lomond and got the victory with a final score of 72-48. Jared Anderson led Green Canyon with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Teammates Kyran Hoffman and Gavin Crane scored 13 points each, with Hoffman getting three 3-pointers. On Ben Lomond’s side, Jake East was the standout player contributing 18 points with three 3-pointers. Green Canyon took a commanding lead in the first quarter with 25 points against Ben Lomond’s 12, and this early dominance paved the way for their ultimate victory. Green Canyon improved the record to 5-0, while Ben Lomond slipped to 3-4.

In a tightly contested game, East emerged victorious over Hunter, posting a final score of 60-53. Leading the way for East was Campbell Christensen and Sawyer Sutton contributing 14 and 13 points respectively. Cooper Dodd and Logan Lunt played crucial roles too, adding 11 and 10 points respectively to their team’s tally. On the Hunter side, Dominick Phannolath was the standout player with an impressive 28 points, including four 3-pointers. Despite leading the first three quarters, Hunter could not keep their momentum in the fourth quarter where East staged a remarkable comeback, outscoring Hunter 21-12 to seal the victory. With the win East improves to 2-3, while hunter dropped to 3-2.

In the iFour Media Invitational, Manti managed to secure a victory over Union, with the final score being 58-45. For Manti, it was Hunter Stevens who led the charge with 16 points including two 3-pointers. This was followed by the solid scoring contributions of Reggie Frischknecht and Austin Thomas, who put up 13 and 11 points respectively. On Union’s side, Brady Bell was in top form with 18 points, which included four three-pointers. Wayke Olsen supported Bell with 17 points including two three-pointers. Despite a close game in the first and second quarters, Manti took a significant lead in the third quarter, outscoring Union by 22-9. This provided them enough of a cushion to secure the victory despite Union’s final push in the last quarter. With the win, Manti improved to 5-0 on the season, while Union slipped to 2-5.

In the Allstate Falcon Classic, Crimson Cliffs came out on top against Farmington with a score of 71-65. Sean Felts was the leading scorer for Crimson Cliffs with 21 points, Luke Johnson also contributed with 17 points and one 3-pointer. For Farmington, Paul Beattie was the team’s top scorer, getting a game high 30 points, including one 3-pointer. Jayden Haskell added another 15 points in the loss. Despite making a hard push in the third quarter where they outscored Crimson Cliffs 24-14, Farmington couldn’t secure the win. With the win Crimson Cliffs improves to 2-3, while Farmington got their first loss of the season and dropped to 3-1.

In the 6A-5A High School Challenge, Syracuse secured the victory over Woods Cross with a final score of 57-45. Syracuse’s win was led by Terik Hamblin scoring 19 points, followed by Joshua Godfrey and Hudson Hess contributing 15 and 8 points respectively. For Woods Cross, Hunter Jackson stood out with an impressive 23 points, including one 3-pointer. Bryson Watson also had a critical contribution with 16 points and two 3-pointers. Although Woods Cross outscored Syracuse in the last quarter by 14-20, it was not enough to overcome the lead Syracuse had built in the first half of the game. With the win, Syracuse improved to 3-1, while Woods Cross remained winless and saw their record slip to 0-3.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.

