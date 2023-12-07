Here are 5 activities to try if you need a mental health boost

In 2022, the suicide rate in the United States was the highest it’s been since 1941, according to provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And since the population has increased since 1941, the actual number of suicides hit its highest-ever point in 2022, increasing 3% from 2021.

“Rates increased for all age groups 35 and older from 2021 to 2022. These increases ranged from 3% in ages 35–44 and ages 65–74 to 9% in ages 55–64,” the CDC reported.

However, suicide rates among young Americans decreased from 2021 to 2022. There were 8.4% fewer suicide deaths among 10-24-year-olds, according to the CDC’s provisional data.

The age group with the most severe suicide rate increase was the 65 and older population, the CDC found. The number of suicides in this age group rose 8.1% from 2021 to 2022.

Men continued to have a disproportionately high suicide rate compared to women, with 39,255 provisional deaths in 2022 compared to 10,194 deaths among women.

A psychiatry professor at the University of Rochester, Dr. Yeates Conwell, told CNN, “Older men in our society tend not to have the skills in developing and maintaining close relationships with as many other people as do women in our culture.”

“There’s too much identity tied up in one’s work, so that is lost (after retirement),” he added. “And then there’s the cultural script of what maleness means in in our culture, so men just won’t admit or won’t receive care for depression because of that sense that it’s somehow not what a man does.”

In addition to talking about their mental health challenges and seeking out medical care, people who are struggling can take other steps to try to put their minds in a better, healthier place.

Here are five things you can try if you’re looking to boost your mental health, according to experts:

1. Stay physically active

Increasing physical activity doesn’t have to look like going for a run every day, hitting the gym at 6 a.m. or joining a sports team, although it certainly can. Staying physically active can be as simple as doing chores around the house, scrubbing the baseboards, mowing the lawn or shoveling your neighbor’s driveway.

The body releases endorphins and other happy hormones during thousands of different physical activities, so there are lots of ways to get the benefits of staying physically active.

David Linden, a professor of neuroscience at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, explained, “Exercise has a dramatic antidepressive effect. It blunts the brain’s response to physical and emotional stress.”

Here are several enjoyable ways to get in some exercise:



Frisbee, basketball, water aerobics, dancing, swimming, skiing, yoga, taking the stairs, going to the gym, walking a dog, going for a bike ride, rock-climbing, hiking, bowling, raking leaves and attending a class at a gym.

2. Join a group

Support groups are often focused on conquering specific issues, addictions and trials, and there are most likely many available near you. If joining a support group seems to be not the thing for you, volunteering for local groups in your community, joining a book club, finding a church near you or joining an amateur sports team are all options to find social fulfillment with others and build meaningful connections.

Participating in groups with a common purpose could help you feel less lonely and isolated, feel more integrated with your community, help you get some mental stimulation and feel more purpose throughout your week.

3. Start a project

The National Library of Medicine published a study that correlated “personal project engagement and completion” with better overall mental health.

Personal projects can be anything. My grandpa is the biggest football fan I know, and while he watches his favorite teams, he makes hats for children in the community. It’s easy and it keeps his hands moving.

Think about what projects around the house could be done or what needs in your community need to be met. If you see a neighbor struggling to repair something you know how to fix, offer a helping hand. Hospitals and nursing homes always want personalized cards for patients, especially during holiday seasons.

DoSomething provides an expansive list of project ideas if you’re struggling to think of things.

4. Spend time outside

Being where the wind blows and rain falls has a relaxing effect on the mind. “Nature can provide a mental break by allowing us to temporarily escape the demands of everyday life, UC Davis Health explained. The article noted, “Regular access to green spaces has been linked to lower risks of depression and improved concentration and attention.”

Utah State University compiled a list of simple ways to spend more time outside. It included gardening, star-gazing, canoeing, fishing, rock-climbing, biking and taking nature trips.

If you’re crunched for time, going on walks or eating your lunch outside can be great ways to re-center the mind. Making your time outside intentional will help you get the most out of it. Focus on how the wind feels, how the bugs sound and what the leaves look like.

5. Read interesting and uplifting books

Reading can help people feel more connected. Discover Magazine reported on a study that found reading fiction increases empathy and empathy increases mental health.

Psychologist at the University of Michigan William Chopik said, “Fiction and stories do a lot of things for us. They expose us to uncomfortable ideas ... and provide us with the opportunity to take other peoples’ perspectives in a safe, distanced way. In that way, fiction serves as a playground for exercising empathic skills.”

Reading also reduces stress, provides a healthy escape and is mentally stimulating. Even if the book itself doesn’t help you feel empathetic, it will give you something to talk about with the people around you.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

