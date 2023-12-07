What is the boiled egg diet and why is it trending?

The diet industry is not struggling to make ends meet. In fact, the diet industry is worth around $72.6 billion, according to Colorado State University. And roughly 45 million Americans go on a diet every year.

The Independent found in a poll that the average individual will embark on 126 different fad diets in their lifetime. A fad diet is a popular weight-loss plan that often gains rapid popularity due to promises of quick and dramatic results. These diets typically involve restrictive or unusual food choices and claim to provide a quick fix to weight loss.

One unique approach to dieting that has gained popularity on social media is the boiled egg diet. First published in 2018 in the book “The Boiled Egg Diet: The Easy Fast Way to Weight Loss! Lose up to 25 Pounds in 2 Short Weeks,” by Arielle Chandler, the “Egg diet” has 22.7 million views, and the “Boiled egg diet” has 29.3 million views on TikTok.

What is the boiled egg diet?

The boiled egg diet is a weight loss plan mainly featuring hard-boiled eggs. Contrary to what the name might suggest, the diet does not exclusively consist of eggs.

The diet includes a mix of hard-boiled eggs, metabolism-boosting fruits, low-carb vegetables and lean proteins. The diet is aimed to cause weight loss in just two weeks, according to the book’s overview on Barnes and Noble.

What are the diet’s guidelines?

The typical daily meal plan in the boiled egg diet resembles a low-carb eating pattern. A standard day on this diet might look like this:



Breakfast: At least two eggs and one piece of fruit (with the option of including a low-carb vegetable or protein).

Lunch and dinner: Eggs or lean protein and low-carb vegetables.

According to Eating Well, other foods and drinks allowed in the diet include:



Calorie-free drinks.

Lean meats.

Nonstarchy vegetables.

Lower-carb fruits.

Fats and oils.

Herbs.

Spices.

“This is a version of a low-calorie, low-carb diet that will promote weight loss but will not be sustainable long-term and does not provide your body with balanced nutrition,” Erin Palinski-Wade told Women’s Health.

Why eggs?

“At just 78 calories each, eggs are an efficient, rich source of protein and vitamins. A large egg contains about 6 grams of protein,’ per the American Heart Association. “Eggs also are a good source of other nutrients, including vitamin D (which aids bone health and the immune system) and choline (which helps metabolism and liver function, as well as fetal brain development).”

Is the boiled egg diet good for you?

But is eating multiple eggs a day good for you? Probably not.

“Eggs make a great breakfast. A hard-boiled egg is a nutritious snack, but I think that consuming a variety of foods is a healthier way to eat,” nutritionist and portion control expert Lisa Young told Everyday Health.

Young added, “I don’t think you should be on a diet that requires an obsession with one food.”

Following the diet for the suggested two weeks is unlikely to lead to a nutrient deficiency. However, “prolonged calorie restriction causes serious side effects that may damage your body, including low energy levels, impaired immune function, decreased bone density, menstrual disturbances and more. The boiled egg diet may also promote unhealthy eating habits or poor relationships with food since it eliminates entire food groups and severely restricts food intake.” per Healthline.