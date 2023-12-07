Facebook Twitter
Jeff Grimes’ new job is reportedly in the Big 12, just not at BYU

According to reporting by Yahoo Sports, Grimes will be the new offensive coordinator at Kansas

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
merlin_902825.jpg

BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes addresses players after the Cougars’ first practice of fall camp in Provo on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.

James Wooldridge, Deseret News

Jeff Grimes reportedly has a new job as an offensive coordinator in the Big 12 Conference.

Only, it isn’t at BYU.

Per a report from Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger Thursday, Grimes will be the new offensive coordinator at Kansas, filling a void left by the departure of previous Jayhawks offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, who was recently hired as the offensive coordinator at Penn State.

Grimes had been a target for open positions on the offensive staff at BYU as well, per the Deseret News’ Jay Drew.

The hire of Grimes, who previously coached at BYU two other times, wasn’t official, however, and Drew wrote that was “because a few details need to be ironed out regarding his responsibilities and title.”

Instead of a third stint in Provo, Grimes will take over a Kansas offense that finished the season at No. 28 in total offense, averaged over 400 yards per game.

Under the direction of Kotelnicki, the Jayhawks had the seventh-best offense in the Big 12 this season, despite being without the services of star quarterback Jalon Daniels since Kansas and BYU played on Sept. 23.

Under Grimes, Baylor’s offense struggled this season, becoming one of the worst in the Big 12, rated ahead of only Houston, Iowa State and BYU.

Grimes, one of five finalists for the Broyles Award in 2021, has a proven track record of leading successful offenses at both Baylor and BYU, though.

Grimes was in the running for the head coaching job at UTEP this offseason, but he withdrew from consideration for that opening.

