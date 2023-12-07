Facebook Twitter
BYU running back Miles Davis has reportedly entered the transfer portal

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
merlin_2998873.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back Miles Davis (4) runs past Cincinnati Bearcats defensive end Eric Phillips (97) during the second half of a football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. BYU won 35-27.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Miles Davis’ collegiate football career will reportedly continue somewhere other than Provo.

Per On3 Sports, Davis has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, the sixth Cougar to do so this transfer portal window.

The sophomore ball carrier recorded statistics in four games in the 2023 season, racking up 78 yards on 16 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

In four seasons with the Cougars, Davis recorded 392 yards rushing with two touchdowns, adding 63 receiving yards.

Davis was by far his most productive in 2022, when he contributed statistically in seven games.

A three-star recruit coming out of Las Vegas in 2020, Davis teased real potential during his time at BYU, with injuries limiting specifically him in 2022.

Davis has two years of eligibility remaining despite spending four years at BYU, thanks to a redshirt season in 2021 and the pandemic-marred 2020 season.

