Thursday, December 7, 2023 
Former Baylor offensive lineman — and Bingham High standout — George Maile transferring to Utah State

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
Baylor offensive lineman George Maile (73) and teammates celebrate with fans in the stands after their win against Central Florida during game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.

Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP

Utah State missed out on former Bingham offensive lineman George Maile during the 2022 recruiting cycle.

The four-star offensive lineman had his pick of schools to choose from, including BYU, Utah, USC, UCLA and Oregon, to name some of the programs that offered him.

Maile chose Baylor, where he redshirted his freshman season before playing in all 12 games during the 2023 season.

With Baylor’s season over, however, following a 3-9 campaign, Maile elected to enter the transfer portal and continue his college football career elsewhere.

On Thursday, he announced on social media that that somewhere would be Utah State.

Maile is the fourth former Power Five player to transfer to Utah State in December and the second offensive lineman, joining Pitt transfer Trey Andersen.

Also, like Trey Andersen, who is reuniting with his brother Teague Andersen on the Aggies, George Maile is joining his brother Bo Maile in Logan. Said Bo Maile on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter: “Back in business baby. Maile Boys.”

The pair’s mother also took to social media to express her excitement, writing on X, “This makes my mama heart so proud. So see brotherly love like this is beyond words! Can’t wait for you to come back home and reunite with Bo on the field and Most importantly in the classroom!!”

Related

Utah State offensive line coach Cooper Bassett joined in on the celebration as well.

“I said we weren’t done!!!!” he wrote on X. “That’s another bully coming back home to show out for the Aggies!!!”

Listed at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, Maile is the latest add to what will be a remade offensive front for Utah State in 2024, a priority for coach Blake Anderson and company this offseason.

“We’ve got to find a strategy that works,” Anderson said, “and we’ve got to become bigger, more powerful and more physical on both fronts to be able to compete in games.”

