Facebook Twitter
Thursday, December 7, 2023 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Reports: Utah cornerback JaTravis Broughton enters transfer portal

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Reports: Utah cornerback JaTravis Broughton enters transfer portal
Utah Utes cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) breaks up the pass intended for Weber State Wildcats wide receiver Rashid Shaheed

Utah Utes cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) breaks up the pass intended for Weber State Wildcats wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah senior cornerback JaTravis Broughton, a four-year starter at the position, has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Steve Bartle of 247Sports was the first to report the news on Thursday afternoon.

In 2023, Broughton started 11 games at cornerback, totaling 36 tackles (one tackle for loss) and two pass breakups. He played 434 snaps this year, according to Pro Football Focus.

Since arriving on campus in 2019, playing in four games on defense in his freshman year, Broughton has been a longtime starter at cornerback for the Utes. In 2020, he started all five games for the Utes and was named an All-Pac-12 honorable mention. Since then, he’s been a steady presence for Morgan Scalley’s defense, with the exception of a season-ending injury two games into the 2021 season.

Related

Over his career at Utah, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback had 125 tackles (5.5 for loss), an interception, 11 pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He has one more year of eligibility remaining.

Broughton is the fourth Utah cornerback — and the 14th Utah player overall — to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining cornerbacks Faybian Marks, Kenzel Lawler and Jocelyn Malaska.

Next Up In U of U sports
Carly Dockendorf named Utah gymnastics’ head coach
Who’s staying, who’s leaving, who’s incoming for Utah football? Tracking 2024 decisions
‘I want to finish it out’: Why Bryson Barnes will quarterback the Utes in Las Vegas Bowl
The latest on the Utah Utes’ 2024 recruiting class
Utah receiver Mikey Matthews enters transfer portal
Runnin’ Utes weather a rally before holding off Southern Utah