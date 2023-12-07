Reports: Utah cornerback JaTravis Broughton enters transfer portal

Utah senior cornerback JaTravis Broughton, a four-year starter at the position, has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Steve Bartle of 247Sports was the first to report the news on Thursday afternoon.

In 2023, Broughton started 11 games at cornerback, totaling 36 tackles (one tackle for loss) and two pass breakups. He played 434 snaps this year, according to Pro Football Focus.

Since arriving on campus in 2019, playing in four games on defense in his freshman year, Broughton has been a longtime starter at cornerback for the Utes. In 2020, he started all five games for the Utes and was named an All-Pac-12 honorable mention. Since then, he’s been a steady presence for Morgan Scalley’s defense, with the exception of a season-ending injury two games into the 2021 season.

Over his career at Utah, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback had 125 tackles (5.5 for loss), an interception, 11 pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He has one more year of eligibility remaining.

Broughton is the fourth Utah cornerback — and the 14th Utah player overall — to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining cornerbacks Faybian Marks, Kenzel Lawler and Jocelyn Malaska.