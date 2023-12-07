Why the NBA won’t let the Lakers wear their lucky black jerseys

The Los Angeles Lakers will not be allowed to wear their black “city edition” uniforms in their NBA in-season tournament semifinal game Thursday.

The Lakers have worn the uniforms in each of their other four in-season tournament games — three group play games and the quarterfinal game — and are undefeated while wearing them, according to ESPN.

The NBA is preventing the Lakers from wearing the black jerseys because of the jersey’s visual contrast with the semifinal court’s design, which features red and blue paint, ESPN reported.

Here's a first look at the court in Vegas for the NBA's first In-Season Tournament semifinals:pic.twitter.com/suZ5nbmzRm — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 6, 2023

The Lakers will instead wear their gold “icon” jerseys while the New Orleans Pelicans wear their white “association” jerseys Thursday.

LeBron James has a history of success in black jerseys, according to ESPN.

During the Lakers championship run in the 2020 bubble, the team went 4-1 while wearing their “Black Mamba” uniforms in honor of Kobe Bryant.

James and the Cleveland Cavaliers wore black when they beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Who decides what jerseys NBA teams will wear?

The league decides which jerseys all NBA teams will wear for the entire season — not just the in-season tournament games — before the season even starts and shares the uniform schedule on its Locker Vision site, according to NBC Sports.

How many jersey sets do NBA teams have?

All NBA teams have “association,” “icon,” “statement” and “city” jerseys.

Four teams — the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic — also have a “classic” jersey set for “celebrating anniversaries or iconic moments in franchise history,” according to Locker Vision.

For the team’s 50th anniversary season, the Utah Jazz are wearing a jersey that resembles the jerseys worn during the team’s first season in 1974. The jerseys are reserved for the home opener and the team’s “Decades Nights” they’re hosting throughout the season.