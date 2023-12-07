Facebook Twitter
Thursday, December 7, 2023 | 
Jentry Larsen of America First Credit Union helps Isabella try on new sneakers at America First Field in Sandy.

Jentry Larsen of America First Credit Union helps Isabella try on new sneakers at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. More than 340 students at Copperview Elementary received a new pair of shoes through the America First Charitable Foundation’s Warm the Soles program.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Real Salt Lake

Photo of the day: Shoes field trip

By Chuck Wing Chuck Wingcwing@deseretnews.com
Students from Copperview Elementary School were treated to some early presents this holiday season at RSL’s America First Field in Sandy on Thursday.

America First Charitable Foundation and RSL & Utah Royals Foundation joined forces to give more than 340 students from the school a new pair of shoes through the America First Charitable Foundation’s Warm the Soles program.

In addition to the shoes, RSL & Utah Royals Foundation treated the students with lunch and a behind-the-scenes tour that includes mascots and players. 

Deseret News photojournalist Laura Seitz attended the event and captured these fun moments.

merlin_3009727.jpg

A Copperview Elementary School student receives new sneakers at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3009731.jpg

Copperview Elementary School students relax after receiving new sneakers through the America First Charitable Foundation’s Warm the Soles program at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3009729.jpg

Retired Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando shows Zoe her new sneakers at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. More than 340 students at Copperview Elementary received a new pair of shoes through the America First Charitable Foundation’s Warm the Soles program.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3009737.jpg

Hector, a fourth grader at Copperview Elementary School, shows Santa Claus his new sneakers at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. More than 340 students at Copperview Elementary received a new pair of shoes through the America First Charitable Foundation’s Warm the Soles program.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3009735.jpg

Copperview Elementary School students received new sneakers through the America First Charitable Foundation’s Warm the Soles program at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3009733.jpg

Kyle Curtis of America First Credit Union helps Sawyer try on new sneakers at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. More than 340 Copperview Elementary students received a new pair of shoes through the America First Charitable Foundation’s Warm the Soles program.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_3009739.jpg

Copperview Elementary School kindergartners Thiago, Luis and Zoe share candy canes with one another after receiving new sneakers through the America First Charitable Foundation’s Warm the Soles program at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
