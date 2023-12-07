Photo of the day: Shoes field trip

Students from Copperview Elementary School were treated to some early presents this holiday season at RSL’s America First Field in Sandy on Thursday.

America First Charitable Foundation and RSL & Utah Royals Foundation joined forces to give more than 340 students from the school a new pair of shoes through the America First Charitable Foundation’s Warm the Soles program.

In addition to the shoes, RSL & Utah Royals Foundation treated the students with lunch and a behind-the-scenes tour that includes mascots and players.

Deseret News photojournalist Laura Seitz attended the event and captured these fun moments.