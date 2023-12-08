High school girls basketball: Friday night roundup

Monterrey, Texas handed the Ridgeline RiverHawks their first loss of the season at the Lehi Holiday Hoopfest, 66-53 on Friday. Monterrey standout Aaliyah Chavez, ranked as the No. 1 2025 recruit in the country according to ESPN, went off for 35 points, while Ambrosia Cole adding another 27 points. For the RiverHawks (3-1), Elise Livingston led the team with 19 points and three 3-pointers, backed by Macie Brown with six points, and an impressive 17 rebounds and three assists. Ridgeline’s Emilee Skinner, also one of the top junior recruits in the country, only played the first half as she’s dealing with a bad sickness according to her coach.

Roy pulled away from Provo with a final score of 39-23, improving their record to 2-3 while Provo fell to 0-4 for the season. The decisive moment in the game came in the third quarter when Roy put up an impressive 18 points and held Provo to 4. For Provo, Taiana Albert led the team with six points and had three 3-pointers, adding two rebounds as well. Izabelle On Roy’s side, Nicole Williams was the top performer with 12 points and two rebounds. Martinez Alyea contributed eight points, two 3-pointers, while also securing five rebounds, an assist and a block. Jerzee Hart also added nine points to the Roy’s tally, and had five assists and two rebounds.

The El Capitan Eagles carved out a narrow victory over the Water Canyon Wildcats 52-47, as the Wildcats fall to 1-4. The Eagles took a commanding lead during the third quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 17-10. Sarita Timpson led the Eagles with 13 points, and made three 3-pointers, while Ruth Timpson and Violet Barlow contributed 10 points each to the win, with Barlow sinking two 3-pointers. Martha Jessop gave an outstanding individual performance for the Wildcats, scoring 27 points and making a 3-pointer, but it wasn’t enough to surpass the Eagles.

The Viewmont Vikings surged past the Hillcrest Huskies 58-11 in the Southern Classic at Pine View High School, moving their record to 2-3 while Hillcrest dropped to 0-8. Leading the scoring for the Vikings, Sophie Gold sank 16 points, including four 3-pointers, closely followed by Mary Carr with 12 points and one 3-pointer. The first quarter set the tone, with Vikings storming ahead 21-3.

Waterford emerged as the clear winner against Utah Military Hillfield, getting the victory 43-17. Waterford now stands at 5-0 while Utah Military Hillfield slips to 1-6. Waterford took control from the outset, establishing a commanding lead in the first quarter. For Utah Military Hillfield, the leading contributor was Prieto with 10 points, followed by Patino, who scored 7 points and made one 3-pointer. On Waterford’s side, Raneem Alsolaiman and Anne Howard shared the spotlight, both delivering 16 points, while Howard nailed a 3-pointer as well.

Delta managed to outshine Juan Diego, coming away with the victory with a final score of 41-33. Delta took an early lead in the game and despite Juan Diego’s best efforts, they kept their poise to secure the win. On the Delta side, Joslyn Christiansen led the scoring with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. For Juan Diego, Ayen Kuath had a solid performance, scoring 9 points and Maile Mataele followed closely with 8 points.

Timpview got the victory over Cedar City by a score of 53-38. Timpview’s record improves to 4-2, while Cedar City dropped to 4-2. Lina Ballin of Timpview had an impressive game with 15 points, including three from 3-point range. Ballin also contributed two assists, one steal, and four blocks. Teammate Emma Openshaw chipped in with 13 points, adding in one assist, one steal, and hitting three 3-pointers. For Cedar City, Gabby Gomez posted 11 points, hitting three 3-pointers.

Manti got the victory over Grand with a final score of 48-34. Manti maintained a consistent lead through all quarters which culminated in their victory. For Manti, Cadee Alder led the scoring with 14 points, including a 3-pointer. Brooklyn Olson also played a crucial role, contributing 11 points. On Grand’s side, Cadence Kasprick was the leading scorer with 15 points.

Green Canyon bested Skyline 54-42, outscoring Skyline in the second quarter 18-9. Green Canyon improves their record to 5-1, while Skyline’s record falls to 1-6. Janalynn Blotter from Green Canyon led the scoreboard with 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Marissa Best and Talyssa Nelson both added 10 points each for Green Canyon, with Nelson converting on two 3-pointers. Skyline’s top scorers were Leelu Bare with 12 points, including a 3-pointer, and Cami Groberg adding 11 points.

American Fork got the victory over Jordan with a final score of 43-36. The play in the second quarter made the difference, as American Fork outscored Jordan by 10 points. American Fork’s record thus improves to 3-3, while Jordan drops to 1-4. Sarah Mathis notably led American Fork’s charge with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Kora Kennington and Sabrina Hansen followed with seven and six points respectively. For Jordan, Tess Jacobson spearheaded the team’s effort with eight points, and both Kenzie Colunga and Tess Joseph contributed seven points each.

Crimson Cliffs outplayed Orem, securing the victory by the score of 60-52. A big first quarter was the key for Crimson Cliffs, outscoring Orem 20-11 in the quarter. The win takes Crimson Cliffs’ record to 3-5, while Orem falls to 1-4. Key performances for Crimson Cliffs came from Kinsey Plewe and Alyssa Whittaker, who netted 14 and 13 points respectively, including two 3-pointers each. Jaynee Hahl added another 12 points, with two more 3-pointers. Orem’s strong contributors were Ami Mounga, who put up 12 points including two 3-pointers, and Ady Hiatt, who scored 10 points.

Northridge emerged victorious against Ogden, ending with the the final score being 65-46. The victory was largely won in the third quarter, where Northridge made significant strides in their scoring. On Northridge, a trio of players tied for top scorer: Marley Cross, Kaylee Hess, and Sarah Mower, each contributing 13 points. For Ogden, top scorer was Lily Gonzalez, who posted 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Salote Tonga also had a standout game, scoring 14 points.

Wasatch pulled off a decisive 66-39 win against Morgan, with the fourth quarter seeing Wasatch extend their lead with a 23-10 surge and solidifying their victory. With this win, Wasatch’s record moves to 6-1, and Morgan drops to 0-6. Peyton Benkhe led Wasatch with 20 points, including three 3-pointers, while teammate Ashley Garner added 14 points. Abby Titus headed Morgan’s effort with 17 points and one 3-pointer. Kaydence Wardell chipped in 10 points, converting on two 3-pointers.

Bear River managed to achieve a well-fought victory over Ben Lomond with a final score of 45-35. Bear River got off to an early lead over Ben Lomond and maintained their lead throughout the game. From Bear River’s side, Angelie Delgado had an exceptional performance, scoring 23 points, which included five 3-pointers. Aubree Fry contributed with 9 points and one 3-pointer. Ben Lomond saw a leading performance from Dory Jenson who posted 14 points. Jazzy Tinajero also contributed significantly with 11 points. With the win, Bear River improves to 2-2, while Ben Lomond drops to 3-3.

Panguitch dominated the game from start to finish against San Juan, securing a comfortable victory with a final score of 53-18. Panguitch’s strong performances in every quarter indicates their prowess and preparedness in this game. On the Panguitch side, Mallory Henrie led the scoring with 14 points. Tabetha Henrie also made a significant contribution with 12 points, while Makena Owens posted 9 points, which included two 3-pointers. San Juan saw an equal scoring performance from Synessa Atcitty and Shaylin Nez, both posting 6 points each. With the victory, Panguitch improves to 4-2 on the season, while San Juan drops to 2-4.

Snow Canyon secured a solid victory against Canyon View, ending the game with a score of 59-37. Snow Canyon held the lead consistently throughout the game, showing a robust performance in every quarter. For Snow Canyon, Olivia Hamlin gave an impressive 27 points, which included a 3-pointer and 6 rebounds. Kelly Howard chipped in with 14 points, two 3-pointers, and four rebounds. On the Canyon View side, Maya Nichols was the top scorer with 12 points, including two 3-pointers. With the victory, Snow Canyon improves to 4-1, while Canyon View drops to 2-4.

In a solid victory, Salem Hills dominated against Uintah with a final score 51-30. Salem Hills was able to pull away in the final quarter, effectively leveraging their lead and sealing their win. For Salem Hills, Brooke Warren led the charge, tallying a total of 15 points, while Reagan Beck contributed 11 points. On Uintah’s side, Rylee Crane was the top scorer with 8 points, with two 3-pointers. Charlee Gilroy and Mckenzie White both contributed 6 points each to the total. With the victory, Salem Hills improves to 5-3, while Uintah drops to 2-5.

In a game that saw both teams trading punches, Dixie managed to outplay Juab, achieving a close victory with a final score of 53-47. The game ended in favor of Dixie, who had a strong performance in the final quarter. For Dixie, Kealah Faumuina was the standout performer, scoring an impressive 21 points. Not far behind were Averi Gledhill and Hali Smith, each contributing 10 points. For Juab, Ava Cuff led the scoring with 13 points, which includes a 3-pointer. Lucy Richards came up strong with 12 points, two of which were 3-pointers. With the victory, Dixie improves to 4-1 on the season, while Juab drops to 5-1.

In a tightly contested game, Copper Hills beat Syracuse with a final score of 49-39. Throughout the game, both teams battled, but it was Copper Hills that managed to pull away, particularly in the third and fourth quarters. On the Copper Hills side, Ellie Taylor managed a sterling performance, scoring 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Skylie Barker also made a significant impact, contributing 17 points - three of them 3-pointers. For Syracuse, it was Avery Sanders who led the scoring with 16 points.

In a thrilling game, Beaver was able to overcome an early lead by Emery to claim victory with a final score of 63-52. The game saw Beaver managing to take the lead in the second quarter, providing a lead they maintained for the rest of the game. For Beaver, Gentry Brown was the standout performer scoring a 27 points, which included three 3-pointers. Danzee Bradshaw contributed significantly with 17 points including a 3-pointer as well. On Emery’s side, Katelyn Nielson led the scoring with 15 points. Kenadie Maughan and Aliya Lester contributed 13 and 12 points respectively. Beaver improves their record to 5-1, while Emery drops to 5-3.

Olympus seized a decisive victory over Mountain Crest, finishing the game with a score of 53-31. Olympus maintained the lead in each quarter, demonstrating strong defense and consistent scoring. For Olympus, Keily Trabanino led the scoring with 21 points, made one 3-pointer, and added had 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 6 blocks. Tessa Cromar contributed 14 points, with two 3-pointers and 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals. Chloe Bontempo also contributed 6 points and 5 rebounds. On the Mountain Crest side, Lily Smith was the leading scorer with 11 points. Kali Jones contributed 8 points, and Paige Egbert added 6 points. With the victory, Olympus improves to 3-3, while Mountain Crest drops to 0-5.

Cyprus managed to secure a decisive victory over Farmington with a final score of 58-43. The game saw Cyprus capitalize on a strong second and third quarter outscoring Farmington 30-20. With this victory, Cyprus improves their record to 3-2, while Farmington drops to 0-4. On the Cyprus side, Tamila Francis stood out with 18 points, three 3-pointers, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks. Amelia Echternkamp contributed 16 points, five 3-pointers, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists. For the Farmington, Brynn Ryan led the scoring with 19 points, including two from the 3-point line. Morgan Rogers added 8 points while Hailey Larsen put in 6 points.

Taylorsville edged out Murray in a tightly contested game with a final score of 51-44. Taylorsville built their lead in the first half and held on despite Murray’s rally in the fourth quarter. Taylorsville had multiple key contributors in the win. Marlee Reupena and Jenna Sterzer both ended with 14 points, with Sterzer collecting a notable 17 rebounds. Janelle Zapata and Alyssa Harrison contributed 10 and 9 points respectively. For Murray, Vanessa Anaafi led with 16 points including four 3-pointers. Charlotte Scherbel also scored 14 points, including a 3-pointer. With the victory, Taylorsville improves to 4-2, while Murray drops to 3-4.

Manila bested the Little Snake River, Idaho 45-38 to improve their record to 5-2. Ruthanna Wilson led the Mustangs with 14 points, including two 3-pointers, followed by Kamryn Slaugh contributing 13 points and one 3-pointer. The Mustangs pulled away from the Rattlers in the second quarter, outscoring them 17-6.

The undefeated Cowboys from Kanab bolstered their record to 7-0 with a convincing 71-42 victory over the Pine View Panthers (2-3) in the Southern Classic at Pine View High School. Savannah Bateman was the standout for the Cowboys, scoring 24 points, including six 3-pointers. Teammate Anna Cutler also made a significant contribution with 13 points.

Securing a 61-56 victory in the Southern Classic at Crimson Cliffs High School, the Carbon Dinos improved their record to 3-2, while the Hunter Wolverines moved to 3-4. The Dinos’ Amiah Timothy led with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, backed by key contributions from Madi Orth (11 points) and Kylan Sorenson (10 points, two 3-pointers) Carbon trailed 40-33 at the half, but used a big run in the third quarter (17-6) to climb back in the game.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.

