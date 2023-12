Our photo of the week comes to us from staff photojournalist Spenser Heaps, who covered a candlelight vigil held in memory of fallen South Salt Lake police officer David P. Romrell.

South Salt Lake Police Chief Jack Carruth presented the “thin blue line” flag to Liz Romrell, widow of Romrell, and their son, Jackson, at the city’s police station on Tuesday.

Officer Romrell was killed in the line of duty in 2018.