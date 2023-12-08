Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen doughnuts for $1

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the “Day of Dozens” again this year with a deal on doughnuts.

Doughnut fans can get one dozen doughnuts for $1 when they purchase a dozen or 16-count minis at the regular price. “That’s one to keep and one to share with friends, family, loved ones. Or … keep both for yourself … we won’t tell Santa if you do!” per Krispy Kreme.

The deal is available only on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at participating locations. Guests who order in-shop or at the drive-thru are eligible for two redemptions (that’s two dozen for $1 each). To snag the offer online, use the promo code “DOZEN” and receive one redemption.

The doughnut chain is also celebrating the holiday season with limited-edition “Elf”-themed doughnuts — in honor of the movie’s 20th anniversary.

“Our new ‘Elf’-inspired doughnuts honor memorable moments from the movie in the most delicious way possible and embody its fun and festive spirit,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “Smiling is Buddy the Elf’s ‘favorite,’ and ours, too. We know our fans are going to smile a lot when they spread holiday cheer to family and friends all season long with our ‘Elf’ Holiday Collection.”

The limited-edition doughnut line is currently available at Krispy Kreme while the supplies last. The four “Elf”-inspired doughnuts include:

