The U.S. and Mexico are in. Who else wants to host the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

The U.S. and Mexico soccer federations submitted a joint bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, U.S. Soccer announced Friday.

If awarded the bid, the two countries will host the men’s and women’s tournaments in back-to-back years. The U.S. and Mexico will host the 2026 FIFA men’s World Cup with Canada.

“The U.S. and Mexico are in a unique position to host a World Cup that will leverage the same venues, infrastructure, and protocols used for the Men’s World Cup just a year prior,” U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement. “As a result, we believe the time is right to host a FIFA Women’s World Cup that features a truly world-class experience for players and fans, alike. This will not only unlock the economic potential of women’s soccer, it will send a message to young players around the world that there is no limit to what they can achieve.”

In April, Cone announced that the two federations would submit a bid to host together, as the Deseret News previously reported. Friday was the deadline to formally submit a bid.

The U.S.’s announcement did not include a list of host stadiums.

The news comes two weeks after South Africa announced it was withdrawing its bid to host in 2027 and would instead prepare a hosting bid for the 2031 tournament, according to The Athletic.

If the U.S. and Mexico bid is successful, 2027 would be the third time the U.S. hosts the tournament in the 10 editions of the women’s World Cup. The country hosted in 1999 and in 2003, stepping in after host China experienced a SARS outbreak, according to U.S. Soccer.

When will the 2027 FIFA World Cup hosts be announced?

In February 2024, FIFA will complete on-site inspections of the countries with bids. The U.S. and Mexico are competing with Brazil and with a joint bid from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, according to Yahoo! Sports.

FIFA will announce the host just a few months later in May 2024.

When is the next FIFA World Cup?

The next World Cup is in the summer of 2026. The tournament will return to its usual June and July dates after the 2022 World Cup was played in November and December due to the climate of host country Qatar.

The next women’s World Cup will be held the next year in 2027.

Where is the next FIFA World Cup?

The next World Cup will be played in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Of the 16 stadiums that will be used, 12 will be in the U.S., according to FIFA.

Unlike the men’s World Cup that has already determined the hosts for the next two tournaments, the host of the next women’s World Cup has yet to be decided.

The next women’s World Cup will be played in either:



Brazil.

U.S. and Mexico.

Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

The 2030 FIFA Men’s World Cup will be played in Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain and Uruguay, as the Deseret News previously reported.