Jazz 103, Clippers 117: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz fell to 7-15 on the season with a 117-103 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Kawhi Leonard hit a profusion of tough shots and played well on both ends of the floor en route to a 41-point, five-assist and five-rebound night.

Worst performance: Jordan Clarkson was off from the beginning of the game and wasn’t able to find his rhythm. He finished with just six points on 2-of-9 shooting overall and 0-of-3 from 3-point range.

46: The Jazz’s bench actually did a good job of trying to get the team back into things and finished the night with a combined 46 points, but the Clippers starters were able to overcome the late push.

44.1%: The Jazz were on the wrong side of another impressive shooting night. While a lot of the stats in the box score were pretty even for the two teams, it was the Clippers’ 44.1% 3-point shooting night that made the difference.

9: John Collins had his ninth double-double of the season with 19 points and 13 rebounds and also added four blocks and two steals.

Best of the best: While Leonard was scoring a boatload of points, Paul George also chipped in with 20 and held things down on the other end, picking up five steals.

Worst of the worst: The Jazz were able to keep the turnovers lower than they have been in some of their other losses this season, but a lot of them were live-ball, which led to 21 points for the Clippers.