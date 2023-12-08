Facebook Twitter
Jazz 103, Clippers 117: Inside the numbers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reacts as the Jazz trail the LA Clippers in the first half at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz fell to 7-15 on the season with a 117-103 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) draws the foul against LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots during the game against the LA Clippers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) goes to the hoop during the game against the LA Clippers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots over Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts to a call during the game against the LA Clippers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives against LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) is pictured during the game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) dunks over LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) reacts to a call during the game against the LA Clippers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) breaks away during the game against the LA Clippers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) dunks over LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) and guard Jordan Clarkson (00) come off the court after losing to the LA Clippers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) goes to the hoop against LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives against LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reacts as the Jazz trail the LA Clippers in the first half at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) dives for a loose ball past Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) goes to the hoop against LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) looks to pass under pressure from LA Clippers defense at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) steals a long pass to LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) goes up against LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and center Ivica Zubac (40) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Best performance: Kawhi Leonard hit a profusion of tough shots and played well on both ends of the floor en route to a 41-point, five-assist and five-rebound night.

Worst performance: Jordan Clarkson was off from the beginning of the game and wasn’t able to find his rhythm. He finished with just six points on 2-of-9 shooting overall and 0-of-3 from 3-point range.

46: The Jazz’s bench actually did a good job of trying to get the team back into things and finished the night with a combined 46 points, but the Clippers starters were able to overcome the late push.

44.1%: The Jazz were on the wrong side of another impressive shooting night. While a lot of the stats in the box score were pretty even for the two teams, it was the Clippers’ 44.1% 3-point shooting night that made the difference.

9: John Collins had his ninth double-double of the season with 19 points and 13 rebounds and also added four blocks and two steals.

Best of the best: While Leonard was scoring a boatload of points, Paul George also chipped in with 20 and held things down on the other end, picking up five steals.

Worst of the worst: The Jazz were able to keep the turnovers lower than they have been in some of their other losses this season, but a lot of them were live-ball, which led to 21 points for the Clippers.

