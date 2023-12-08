Utah football’s Sione Vaki declares for the 2024 NFL draft

Utah’s Mr. Versatile is headed to the next level.

On Friday night, Ute safety/running back Sione Vaki announced on social media that he will leave school and enter his name in the 2024 NFL draft.

Having signed with the Utes out of high school, the 6-foot, 208-pound Vaki served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then began his career in 2022, where he appeared in all 14 games with five starts.

Expectations were high for Vaki as a safety entering the 2023 season, and not only did he rise to the occasion there, but Utah also began using him as a running back to great success.

On the season, Vaki finished with 50 tackles, two pass deflections, two sacks and an interception on defense, and on offense he tallied 317 rushing yards on 42 carries with two touchdowns and added 11 receptions for 203 yards and three touchdowns.

Vaki became the second Ute safety to declare for the 2024 draft Friday

