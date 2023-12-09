Utah football gets commitment from JUCO transfer DB Maurice ‘Rabbit’ Evans

A day after their two best safeties announced that they will enter the 2024 NFL draft, the Utah Utes got some experienced help at that position.

On Saturday afternoon, Maurice “Rabbit” Evans of Blinn College in Texas announced his commitment to the Utes on social media.

Listed by Blinn at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Evans hails from Houston, Texas. In two seasons at Blinn (18 games played), Evans tallied 76 tackles with two pass deflections and a forced fumble that he recovered.

According to 247 Sports, Evans has scholarship offers from primarily Group of Five schools, with Washington State being the only other Power Five school to have offered him beside Utah.

Once he officially joins the Utes, Evans will be part of a long list of players — particularly at safety — who have made the move from Blinn to Utah.

Evans becomes the 12th player to be committed to the Utes as part of their 2024 recruiting class with the early signing period less than two weeks away.

