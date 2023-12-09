Facebook Twitter
Saturday, December 9, 2023 | 
College Basketball Sports Utah Utes

Utah shows BYU what the road looks like when the 3-pointers don’t fall

Utah ends a three-game losing streak to BYU with strong first half

By Dick Harmon Dick Harmon
SHARE Utah shows BYU what the road looks like when the 3-pointers don’t fall
Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) shoots the ball during a men’s basketball game against the Utah Utes at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) shoots the ball during a men’s basketball game against the Utah Utes at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Utah showed BYU what it looks like when the 3-pointers don’t fall.

Utah’s Keba Keita got key putbacks and blew up BYU’s attempt to tie the game with nine seconds to play as the Utes held on to knock off the previously undefeated No. 14 Cougars 73-69 Saturday in the Huntsman Center before a sold out crowd of 15,648.

On a night BYU (8-1) made just 7 of 30 from distance, including just three from beyond the arc in the second half, Utah (7-2) took advantage of BYU’s smaller lineup to control the game 99% of the night. The Utes did it with great efficiency.

The Cougars, who’d enjoyed a No. 1 NET ranking most of the week, discovered how tough it is to win on the road with this, their first true road trip. It was a perfect tuneup and learning experience for what lies ahead in the Big 12.

The game proved to be another rivalry classic.

Great crowd, a packed arena, a lot of emotion and effort from both sides.

For the Utes, it was a satisfying one-up on the Cougars, who’d had Utah’s number of late with wins in the last three meetings. It marked the first time Utah had beaten an 8-0 team since 2002 and the first win over a BYU-ranked team since 1993.

BYU came in riding high, winning by an average margin of nearly 30 points a game. But the Cougars couldn’t keep any kind of consistency going to chase the Utes until the final four minutes when Utah struggled to score.

This is when Keita’s length paid off with some strong offensive rebounding and the key block of a Hall bomb attempt.  

Related

Utah led by as many as 16 points in the first half, but when the Utes cooled to an eight-minute drought in the second half, BYU could not take advantage.

Utah caught BYU trying to swarm the ball on rebounds and outlet passes and scored 15 first-half points in transition by creating matchups or breakaway lay-ins on breaks. 

“That’s not us and we’ve never done that,” Cougars head coach Mark Pope said on KSL radio afterwards.

With nine seconds to play, BYU moved the ball down the court and got the ball into the hands of Aly Khalifa, who handed off to Dallin Hall. But Keita used his superior physical presence to disrupt Hall’s handle on the ball, and Hall’s dribble went harmlessly out of bounds.

That play was part of BYU’s strategy most of the second half. Where the Cougars had led the nation in made and attempted 3-pointers this season they were not falling, and Pope wasn’t about to lean on it for a game-winner with the score Utah 71, BYU 69 and everything on the line.

As it turned out, the Utes simply ran out the Cougars’ 3-point acumen, called them on it and when it abandoned Pope’s squad, used a 49 to 37 field goal percentage advantage to win.

Utah used a nifty two-man game with point guard Rollie Worster and Keita to break an eight-minute scoring drought and keep its lead.

When Gabe Madsen buried a trey with a minute to play, it boxed up the Cougars, who got a last-gasp chance with 40 seconds to play when Hall stole the ball in a press situation and Richie Saunders buried a 3 to close Utah’s lead to 71-69.

The Cougars got off 14 more field goal attempts than the Utes and were fouled on five 3-point attempts, but a paltry 10 of 18 for 57% effort at the line proved costly for BYU.

merlin_3010141.jpg

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) dunks the ball in the final minute of a men’s basketball game against the Brigham Young Cougars at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
1 of 29
Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) shoots the ball over Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) during a men’s basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) shoots the ball over Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) during a men’s basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
2 of 29
merlin_3010095.jpg

Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) dunks the ball during a men’s basketball game against the Brigham Young Cougars at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
3 of 29
Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) hypes the crowd after his second dunk during a mens basketball game against the Brigham Young Cougars at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) hypes the crowd after his second dunk during a mens basketball game against the Brigham Young Cougars at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
4 of 29
merlin_3010089.jpg

University of Utah and Brigham Young University fans cheer during a free throw during a men’s basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
5 of 29
merlin_3010191.jpg

Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) greets University of Utah fans after their victory over rival Brigham Young University during a men’s basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
6 of 29
Utah Utes celebrate their victory over rival Brigham Young University during a men’s basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Utah Utes celebrate their victory over rival Brigham Young University during a men’s basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
7 of 29
merlin_3010185.jpg

Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) shoots the ball with Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) on defense during a men’s basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
8 of 29
merlin_3010183.jpg

Brigham Young University fans cheer during the men’s basketball game against rival University of Utah at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
9 of 29
merlin_3010181.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars team members cheer during a men’s basketball game against the Utah Utes at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
10 of 29
merlin_3010179.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) looks up at the crowd during a men’s basketball game against the Utah Utes at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
11 of 29
merlin_3010177.jpg

Left to right, Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1), Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55), and Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) scramble for the ball during a men’s basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
12 of 29
merlin_3010175.jpg

Utah Utes fans cheer during a men’s basketball game against the Brigham Young Cougars at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
13 of 29
merlin_3010173.jpg

A Utah Utes cheerleader before a men’s basketball game against the Brigham Young Cougars at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
14 of 29
merlin_3010171.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) drives the ball with Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) on defense during a men’s basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
15 of 29
merlin_3010169.jpg

Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) is defended by Brigham Young Cougars center Aly Khalifa (50) on the shot during a men’s basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
16 of 29
merlin_3010167.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope yells from the sidelines during a men’s basketball game against the Utah Utes at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
17 of 29
merlin_3010165.jpg

Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) shoots the ball during a men’s basketball game against the Brigham Young Cougars at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
18 of 29
merlin_3010163.jpg

Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster’s (25) hand hits Jaxson Robinson (2) while defending him during a men’s basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
19 of 29
merlin_3010161.jpg

Utah Utes guards Rollie Worster (25) and Hunter Erickson (0) celebrate during a men’s basketball game against the Brigham Young Cougars at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
20 of 29
merlin_3010159.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith yells from the sidelines during a men’s basketball game against the Brigham Young Cougars at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
21 of 29
merlin_3010157.jpg

From left, Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34), Brigham Young Cougars center Aly Khalifa (50), Utah Utes guard Cole Bajema (2) and Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) during a men’s basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
22 of 29
merlin_3010155.jpg

Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) and his teammates circle up during a timeout during a men’s basketball game against the Brigham Young Cougars at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
23 of 29
merlin_3010153.jpg

Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) shoots the ball with Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) jumping to try and block during a men’s basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
24 of 29
merlin_3010151.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) dunks the ball during a men’s basketball game against the Utah Utes at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
25 of 29
Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) shoots the ball during a men’s basketball game against the Utah Utes at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) shoots the ball during a men’s basketball game against the Utah Utes at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
26 of 29
merlin_3010147.jpg

Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) hugs Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith after their victory over rival Brigham Young University during a men’s basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
27 of 29
merlin_3010145.jpg

Kids hold signs showing the rivalry between the Brigham Young University and University of Utah before they play against each other in a men’s basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
28 of 29
merlin_3010143.jpg

A Brigham Young University fan holds a blue flag in a sea of red before a men’s basketball game against the University of Utah at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
29 of 29
merlin_3010141.jpg
Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) shoots the ball over Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) during a men’s basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
merlin_3010095.jpg
Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) hypes the crowd after his second dunk during a mens basketball game against the Brigham Young Cougars at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
merlin_3010089.jpg
merlin_3010191.jpg
Utah Utes celebrate their victory over rival Brigham Young University during a men’s basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
merlin_3010185.jpg
merlin_3010183.jpg
merlin_3010181.jpg
merlin_3010179.jpg
merlin_3010177.jpg
merlin_3010175.jpg
merlin_3010173.jpg
merlin_3010171.jpg
merlin_3010169.jpg
merlin_3010167.jpg
merlin_3010165.jpg
merlin_3010163.jpg
merlin_3010161.jpg
merlin_3010159.jpg
merlin_3010157.jpg
merlin_3010155.jpg
merlin_3010153.jpg
merlin_3010151.jpg
Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) shoots the ball during a men’s basketball game against the Utah Utes at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
merlin_3010147.jpg
merlin_3010145.jpg
merlin_3010143.jpg

Khalifa had a career-high 6 assists and Spencer Johnson’s 11 rebounds against the tallest team in the country was the best of his career.

But Madsen’s display of archery from outside may have outshone it all. Two of BYU’s best shooters from outside, Noah Waterman and Trevin Knell, were a combined 0 for 10.

Jaxson Robinson made 3 of his 8 attempts, but Madsen showed up all BYU’s archers with an impressive 5 of 9 effort from downtown — ultimately a key reason Utah led the entire game.

Utah took it to the Cougars from the opening tip, using its size and length underneath to score consistently as BYU’s attempt to keep up its season-long success from outside failed.

Branden Carlson scored 13 points as the Utes peeled off a 10-0 run and led by 14 at intermission on an easy lay-in by Carlson. In that half, Utah dominated the boards 22-14 as BYU made just 4 of 18 from distance. 

BYU’s bread-and-butter abandoned itself as Madsen made three bombs of his own to allow Utah to keep momentum and stay on attack. 

Madsen had 11 points in the first half.

Utah’s efficiency and easy buckets off transition in the first half, Madsen’s 3s and the early Utah high-low effective scoring sets offset BYU advantages in turnovers 7 to 13; points off turnovers 20-13, rebounds 42-41, second chance points 20-6, bench scoring 34-20, points in the paint 38-34 and steals at 6-3.

This game marked the final time these two rivals will play just one game in a season. The next time they play, barring some postseason weirdness, it will be in the Big 12 as partners in trying to chisel a presence in the best league in the country. 

Next Up In Sports
Analysis: BYU struggles to be itself in hostile road environment, falls 73-69 to Runnin’ Utes
BYU football gets commitment from California OL Ikinasio Tupou
3 keys to Utah’s 73-69 upset of No. 14 BYU at the Huntsman Center
Utah’s next big challenge? Facing No. 1 South Carolina
Utah football gets commitment from JUCO transfer DB Maurice ‘Rabbit’ Evans
Shohei Ohtani has decided his next team