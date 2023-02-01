Tom Brady is calling it a career — again

“I’m retiring. For good.”

With those four words, legendary quarterback Tom Brady called it a career Wednesday in a video posted to his social media accounts.

The announcement comes exactly one year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback last shared retirement plans in a post that he ended up retracting a few weeks later.

This time, the decision is going to stick, Brady said Wednesday.

“I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year,” he joked.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

He went on to thank viewers for supporting him throughout his career and to thank his family, friends, teammates and competitors.

“I could go on forever,” he said.

At times, it felt as if 45-year-old Brady’s career would go on forever, as he continued to play at a high level long after the age at which other quarterbacks hit their physical limit.

Tom Brady in his 20’s:

21,564 passing yards

147 passing TD

3 Super Bowl wins



Tom Brady in his 30’s:

40,018 passing yards

309 passing TD

2 Super Bowl wins



Tom Brady in his 40’s:

27,632 passing yards

193 passing TD

2 Super Bowl wins



A Hall of Fame resumé in each decade. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 1, 2023

Brady spent 23 seasons in the league, most of them with the New England Patriots. He won the Super Bowl seven times and collected three regular season and five Super Bowl MVP awards.

In his video, Brady said he “wouldn’t change a thing” about his career.

“Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all,” he said.

Here’s how former and current NFL players reacted to Brady’s news:

Greatest of All Time.



No question, no debate.



It’s been an honor and a privilege.



🐐



PS - The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet. https://t.co/rjPx7bQa6u — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady is the 🐐 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 1, 2023

Love you Thomas ❤️ https://t.co/CxvmNMPs6B — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) February 1, 2023