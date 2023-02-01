Nikki Haley will reportedly announce presidential bid

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, will soon announce a 2024 run for the presidency, according to multiple media outlets.

The Post and Courier, a Charleston-based newspaper, said Haley is expected to make the announcement in that city on Feb. 15.

While she has not kept her presidential ambitions secret, Haley had said previously that she would not run if former President Donald Trump jumped in the race. But in a Fox News interview in January, Haley hinted that she would run, saying she had “never lost a race” and that she would “not lose now.”

It’s time for a new generation.

It’s time for new leadership.

And it’s time to take our country back.



— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 21, 2023

In that interview, Haley also made thinly veiled references to Trump and President Joe Biden’s age — Trump is 76 and Biden is 80 — and the need for younger candidates.

“It’s bigger than one person. And when you’re looking at the future of America, I think it’s time for new generational change. I don’t think you need to be 80 years old to go be a leader in D.C.,” she said. “I think we need a young generation to come in, step up, and really start fixing things.”

For the past several years, Haley has run a small think tank, Stand for America, that was seen as a precursor to her run for office.