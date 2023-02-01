Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 | 
Politics U.S. & World Utah

Nikki Haley will reportedly announce presidential bid

Haley expected to jump in the race early, joining Donald Trump on the campaign trail

By Suzanne Bates Suzanne Bates
SHARE Nikki Haley will reportedly announce presidential bid
Former U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks during the Iowa Republican Party’s Lincoln Dinner in 2021.

Former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks during the Iowa Republican Party’s Lincoln Dinner, on June 24, 2021. Haley is moving closer to making her presidential campaign official. Media outlets are reporting Haley will hold a Feb. 15 launch event in Charleston, at which she plans to announce her campaign, according to a person familiar with the plans but not authorized to speak publicly about them.

Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, will soon announce a 2024 run for the presidency, according to multiple media outlets.

The Post and Courier, a Charleston-based newspaper, said Haley is expected to make the announcement in that city on Feb. 15.

While she has not kept her presidential ambitions secret, Haley had said previously that she would not run if former President Donald Trump jumped in the race. But in a Fox News interview in January, Haley hinted that she would run, saying she had “never lost a race” and that she would “not lose now.”

In that interview, Haley also made thinly veiled references to Trump and President Joe Biden’s age — Trump is 76 and Biden is 80 — and the need for younger candidates.

“It’s bigger than one person. And when you’re looking at the future of America, I think it’s time for new generational change. I don’t think you need to be 80 years old to go be a leader in D.C.,” she said. “I think we need a young generation to come in, step up, and really start fixing things.”

For the past several years, Haley has run a small think tank, Stand for America, that was seen as a precursor to her run for office.

Next Up In Politics
Why Arizona’s U.S. Senate race could split Democrats
Tribes call for Utah legislators to pass bill to protect Native children
Utah lawmakers want age restrictions on social media platforms
Here’s who is saying it’s time to take the religious freedom movement to a Super Bowl level
While the Great Salt Lake is shrinking, this population is growing near its shores
Mia Love’s ‘Qualified’ — an open look at her life