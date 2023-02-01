Elite Latter-day Saint college football prospect Walker Lyons has made his college decision

Elite tight end prospect Walker Lyons will “Fight On” after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Norway.

On Wednesday, which is national signing day, Lyons announced his commitment to the USC Trojans football program, and the school officially announced his signing a few minutes later.

The end of Lyons’ recruitment was unique, as he has officially begun his missionary service with at-home training in California, and he took a home visit with Georgia coaches last week while donning his missionary attire.

Lyons’ decision to go to USC is seen as at least somewhat of a surprise, as Georgia and Utah were widely seen as the frontrunners down the stretch after Lyons decommitted from Stanford in November following the resignation of head coach David Shaw.

Since then, it has been down to those four schools for the services of Lyons, who is ranked by 247 Sports as the 123rd-best prospect in the entire country in the class of 2023 and the fifth-best tight end.