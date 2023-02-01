Ozzy Osbourne cancels the remainder of his shows and announces retirement from touring

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne canceled the rest of his upcoming shows and announced his potential retirement from touring because he “is not physically capable (of it).”

The “Crazy Train” singer made the announcement via Twitter, saying that he will not complete the remainder of his U.K. tour dates. (Note: the post contains strong language.)

“This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to tell my loyal fans,” Osbourne started the post. “As you all know, four years ago, this month, I had major accident, where I damaged my spine.”

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak,” the Black Sabbath frontman wrote.

Did Ozzy Osbourne retire from touring?

In the post, Osbourne implied that his touring days are over, but said that he and his team are still working on a way for him to perform live.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel travel from city to city and country to county,” the Black Sabbath frontman wrote.

The 74-year-old was injured four years ago from a bad fall, which aggravated previous injuries he obtained during a near-fatal bike crash in 2003, per the BBC.

Are my Ozzy Osbourne tickets refundable?

Yes. Tickets will be refundable at the point of purchase, Osbourne’s statement said.

This is not the first time the singer has canceled tour dates. In 2019, he canceled European and American tour dates following a bad fall that left him “stiff” and bedbound, reports The Associated Press.

